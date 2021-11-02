The state tournament volleyball pairings were released late Monday night.
Triton and Newburyport will represent our local teams in Division 3, while Georgetown is the No. 15 seed in Division 5 and will host a first-round game.
The state tournament is comprised of the top 32 teams in each division based on the MIAA's strength of schedule metric, plus any other team outside of the top 32 that has a .500 record or above. Those outside of the top 32 that made the tournament will play in preliminary-round games with the winners moving on to play the top seeds in the division.
Volleyball
Division 3
Seedings: 1. Tewksbury (15-4); 2. Dennis-Yarmouth (16-2); 3. Cardinal Spellman (15-3); 4. Old Rochester (18-2); 5. Holliston (11-7); 6. Bedford (12-8); 7. Bishop Fenwick (13-7); 8. Ashland (11-9); 9. Essex Tech (18-2); 10. Austin Prep (15-5); 11. North Middlesex (16-2); 12. Medfield (7-11); 13. Groton-Dunstable (14-5); 14. Fairhaven (11-6) 15. TRITON (10-8); 16. Greater New Bedford Tech (10-10)
17. NEWBURYPORT (9-11); 18. Norton (8-9); 19. Falmouth (11-9); 20. Wayland (6-13); 21. Wilmington (4-15); 22. Foxborough (4-17); 23. North Reading (6-12); 24. Greater Lowell (11-5);25. Montachusett Tech (16-4); 26. Pembroke (6-11); 27. Bishop Stang (6-12); 28. Diman Tech (15-3); 29. Archbishop Williams (7-11); 30. Hanover (4-15); 31. Dighton-Rehoboth (8-12); 32. Apponequet (8-12); 33. New Mission (15-4); 34. East Boston (13-6); 35. Saint Paul Diocesan (8-7); 36. Chicopee (9-8); 37. Putnan Tech (9-10); 38. O'Bryant (9-7); 39. High School of Commerce (12-8)
Local First Round (time and dates TBD)
Newburyport at Greater New Bedford; Norton at Triton
Division 5
Seedings: 1. Hopedale (18-1); 2. Frontier Regional (16-4); 3. Blackstone-Millville (15-4); 4. Lee (19-1); 5. Bourne (14-5); 6. Westport (15-3); 7. Tri-County Tech (18-2); 8. Mystic Valley (12-8); 9. Whitinsville Christian (9-10); 10. Douglas (11-8); 11. Holbrook (18-3); 12. Innovation Academy (17-3); 13. Millis (4-12); 14. Mount Greylock (18-2); 15. GEORGETOWN (6-12); 16. Millbury Memorial (10-8); 17. Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School (20-0); 18. Academy of Notre Dame (12-8); 19. Sturgis Charter School (9-5); 20. Norfolk County (15-7); 21. West Bridgewater (9-10)
22. Turners Falls (16-2); 23. South Shore Tech (11-8); 24. Easthampton (13-5); 25. Sturgis (10-7); 26. Sutton (3-15); 27. Cape Cod Tech (9-7); 28. Saint John Paul II (9-11); 29. Fellowship Christian Academy (8-4); 30. Southwick (17-3); 31. Ware (12-8); 32. Bristol County (10-8); 33. Lenox Memorial (10-10); 34. Matignon (9-5); 35. Calvary Chapel Academy (10-8); 36. Smith Vocational (13-7); 37. Mohawk Trail (10-7); 38. Prospect Hill (9-1); 39. Pioneer Valley (11-9); 40. Franklin County (10-9); 41. Pioneer Charter (11-9); 42. Excel (9-2); 43. Salem Academy Charter (7-3)
Local First Round (time and date TBD)
Academy of Notre Dame at Georgetown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.