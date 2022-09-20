The Newburyport Tennis Club’s Men’s 40-And-Over squad will be headed to the national championship in Arizona next month. Members of the team are, from left: Angus Jennings (Captain), Ron Langill, Michael Wichroski, John Whalen, Greg Lynch, Daryl Colden, Chris Everest, Richard Noyes, Barry Mitchell, Gary Gastman, Felipe Schwarz, Mark Lim, John Tracy, (Coach). Not pictured: Justin Smith.