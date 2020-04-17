2020 draft is Belichick's moment to shine

When it comes to grading Bill Belichick, the New England Patriots’ head man is “elite” — if not among the “best ever” — in nearly every key area of his job.
Game plans: Check.
In-game adjustments: Check.
Developing/coaching-up talent: Check.
Motivation: Check.
Organization: Check.
Discipline: Check.
Consistency: Check.
Undrafted free agent acquisition: Check.
Again, he is maybe the best ever in a few of those categories.
But there is another category where he is not among the best, despite some incredible hits over the years — Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Stephen Gostkowski, etc.
The NFL Draft.
Is Belichick bad at drafting talent? No. There are a lot of mid-round picks that have had productive careers without any star recognition.
But, over 20 years, there have been too many misses, and too many head-scratchers.
Basically, the NFL Draft has become the great equalizer for the rest of the league vs. the Patriots.
Of course, Belichick & Co. have made up for the OK draft record with such big advantages in all of those aforementioned other areas.
Here’s an excuse for some of the Patriots’ woes: The Pats have been so good the last 20 years that their position in the first round almost always is in the back, mid-to-late 20s or early 30s.
In fact, over the last 20 drafts, Belichick and the Patriots’ average first pick has been the 30th spot, which includes five times they have traded (or lost) pick.
Compare that to the Cincinnati Bengals, who have never picked after the 26th, and had only eight picks in the 20s and six picks within the top six.
But 2020 is different.
The Patriots were done on Jan. 4, 2020 after their 20-13 loss to the Titans, their earliest exit since not making the playoffs in 2008. The excuse — legitimate as it has been — that the Patriots are almost always are behind the competition in preparation for the start of the offseason because of their consistent successes, is not valid this time around.
The Patriots’ scouting staff and, really, Belichick are ready as they’ve ever been for a draft.
The virus has halted all NFL-supervised workouts for current players and draft picks.
That means Belichick has had more time at his video machine, looking at college prospects, than he has ever done before.
The Patriots have four selections in the top 100 — 23rd, 87th, 98th and 100th.
The latter three picks are late in the third round, but they could be value to the current roster. In fact, they should be value.
Chase Winovich (77th), Joe Thuney (78th), Logan Ryan (81st) and Duron Harmon (90th) have been semi-recent third-round hits.
As for their lone fourth round pick, 125th overall, some of the recent Patriots hits in that round have been, possibly, Jarrett Stidham (133rd), Deatrich Wise (131st), Trey Flowers (101st), Shaq Mason (131st) and James White (130th).
The Patriots have four sixth round and three seventh round picks, which might be where Belichick’s extra video work helps him find his steals, maybe the next Tom Brady (199th) or Julian Edelman (232nd).
The guess is “The Next Brady” or “The Next Edelman” won’t be sitting around for the 200th pick. Those freakish picks happen about once a decade.
But Belichick has the opportunity, with capital and time, to do some real deal damage.
In fact, if this dynasty is indeed going to live, it will probably be because Belichick’s homework on the draft is elite, like the rest of his other duties are.
