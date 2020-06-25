In terms of overall team success and future college performance, you could make a case that the Greater Newburyport area had more girls soccer talent than any other sport this past decade. Here is the Daily News All-Decade Girls Soccer Team for the 2010s.
First Team
Kelly Chickering, Georgetown, Defense, 2012: Three-year starter was a two-time CAL Division 3 MVP and two-time First Team All-State selection. Led Georgetown to Division 3 North titles in 2009 and 2011. Earned Player of the Game honors in Eastern Mass All-Star Game. Boston Herald All-Scholastic. Went on to star for Division 1 Lafayette College, where she was a four-year starter and an All-Patriot League selection. Spent last fall playing professionally in Switzerland, including appearances in UEFA Women’s Champions League.
Nicoline Holland, Georgetown, Forward, 2012: Five-year starter is believed to be area’s all-time leading scorer with 102 goals in high school career. Burst onto the scene as an eighth grader with 25 goals and kept piling them on from there. Helped Georgetown win two Division 3 North titles (2009, 2011). Three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Went on to play college soccer at Polk State College in Florida.
Megan Cullen, Amesbury, Forward, 2013: Brilliant goal scorer helped lead Amesbury girls soccer back to prominence after years of struggles. Earned CAL Baker Division MVP honors as a senior in 2012 after leading Amesbury to undefeated regular season and CAL Baker title, finishing 16-1-2 overall, the best season in program history to that point. Was team’s leading scorer as a freshman, sophomore and senior. Missed junior senior due to torn ACL. Agganis Girls Soccer All-Star in 2012. Went on to star for Lasell College, where she was a three-year starter who tallied 67 goals (second in program history) and 13 assists in 72 career games. She was also a two-time First Team All-GNAC selection, a Third Team Division 3 All-New England selection and a four-time conference champion.
Aly Leahy, Newburyport, Defense, 2014: The best player on arguably the best team in area history. Two-year captain was dominant defensive player, earning CAL Kinney MVP, EMass Division 3 Player of the Year, Boston Globe and Herald All-Scholastic, All-State and All-New England honors as a senior in 2013. Led defense that allowed only six goals for entire 2013 season, leading Clippers to undefeated 21-0-2 record and Division 3 state championship. Team was ranked No. 21 in the country by NSCAA. Tallied 10 goals and 11 assists for career. Went on to star for Union College (NY), where she was a four-year starter and two-year captain.
Jaycie Triandafilou, Newburyport, Forward, 2014: Elite scorer was unstoppable offensive force for Newburyport’s 2013 Division 3 state championship team. Three-time All-CAL selection was two-year captain and a EMass Division 3 All-Star, All-State and Boston Globe and Herald All-Scholastic as a senior. Tallied 20 goals and five assists in 2013 to help lead Clippers to 21-0-2 record, the first undefeated season in program history. Finished with 38 goals and 22 assists for career. Went on to play at New England College, where she was a four-year starter and three-time All-Conference selection who finished with 37 goals (a new program record) and nine assists in 80 games.
Lilly Donovan, Newburyport, Goalie, 2014: Unbeatable goalkeeper effectively walled off net for opposing offenses throughout career. Allowed only five goals during senior season to post 0.241 goals against average for 2013, including 18 shutouts. Finished season with 12 consecutive shutouts from early October onwards, leading Newburyport to 21-0-2 record and Division 3 state championship. Also held opponents to 12 goals as a junior in 2011. Two-year captain earned All-CAL honors in 2013. Also led Newburyport girls lacrosse to state championship in 2014. Went on to become a four-year starter for Lesley University.
Abbie Bresnahan, Newburyport, Midfield, 2016: Brilliant midfielder was among Newburyport’s top scorers and playmakers throughout high school. Two-time All-CAL and two-time EMass All-Star selection finished with 39 goals and 20 assists for career despite missing senior year due to torn ACL. Played key role as a sophomore on Newburyport’s 2013 Division 3 state championship team. Earned First Team All-State honors as a junior. Went on to play Division 1 college soccer at Lafayette College, where she served as captain as a senior.
Kathryn White, Governor’s, Midfield, 2019: Georgetown resident was standout midfielder for Governor’s Academy. Two-time Honorable Mention All-ISL selection was among top players on North Shore throughout high school tenure. Played club soccer with Global Premier Soccer. Currently plays Division 1 college soccer at Sacred Heart, where she made 18 starts in 19 games as a freshman midfielder for the Pioneers. Also tallied an assist while helping lead Sacred Heart to a 9-8-2 overall record.
Alli Napoli, Amesbury, Goalie, 2020: Four-year starter led Amesbury girls soccer to four consecutive Division 4 North titles and two CAL Baker titles. Played in 87 career games and allowed 47 goals (0.54 goals per game) with 50 shutouts and a .930 career save percentage. Three-time All-CAL. Earned CAL All-Star as a freshman in 2016. First Team All-State as a senior in 2019. Made 28 saves in a 1-0 shutout win over Masconomet this past fall before saving penalty kick late in 2019 Division 4 North Final against Manchester Essex, setting the stage for team’s 2-1 shootout win to clinch sectional title. Also an All-Decade selection in girls basketball. Will play Division 1 college basketball at Central Connecticut State University.
Alyssa Pettet, Amesbury, Forward/Defense, 2021: Three-year starter has dominated for Amesbury at all levels of the field since her arrival as a freshman. Earned Daily News MVP, CAL Baker Division MVP, All-CAL and All-New England honors this past fall as a junior after leading Amesbury to its fourth consecutive Division 4 North title and its second CAL Baker title in three years. Ranked as No. 1 player statewide in all of Division 4 by EMGSCA. Scored 22 goals and six assists as a forward and midfielder after switching from natural position as defender. Two-time All-CAL. Earned CAL All-Star honors as a freshman. Committed to play Division 1 college soccer at Holy Cross.
Second Team
Carly Brand, Newburyport, Midfield, 2014: Four-year starter. Earned All-CAL and EMass All-Star honors as a senior in 2013 and CAL All-Star in 2010 as a freshman. Missed junior year due to torn ACL. Tallied 23 goals and 12 assists for career. Posted 15 goals and two assists in 13 games as a senior, coming on strong after missing first half of season due to ankle injury. Played key role in leading Clippers to 2013 Division 3 state title. Two-year captain was “the most prolific air ball winner of the decade,” according to coach Kevin Sheridan.
Madison MacLean, Amesbury, Midfield, 2015: Played two seasons for Amesbury, earning CAL All-Star honors as a freshman before helping lead team to CAL Baker Division title and an undefeated regular season in 2012. Missed junior season due to injury and didn’t play senior year to focus on club season. Enjoyed outstanding club career with Seacoast United and spent several years playing in the Women’s Premier Soccer League. Went on to play four years of Division 1 college soccer at UNH.
Amanda Martin, Amesbury, Midfield, 2015: Two-time All-CAL selection was Amesbury’s top playmaker in the middle of the decade. Helped lead team to undefeated regular season and CAL Baker title as a sophomore in 2012. Went on to star for Colby-Sawyer, where she was a four-year starter and a Second Team All-Conference selection as a senior. Also a track star who holds Colby-Sawyer’s triple jump record and was recognized as college’s top female student-athlete in 2019.
Bella Palma, Newburyport, Defense, 2016: Four-year starter played key role on some of the best defensive units of the past decade. Earned All-CAL as a freshman in 2012 and CAL All-Star honors as a junior in 2014. Helped lead 2013 team that allowed only six goals all season, including 12 straight shutouts down the stretch to win Division 3 state championship. Finished with seven goals and 22 assists for career. Went on to star for Amherst College, where she was a two-time All-NESCAC selection and team captain.
Delaney Bartol, Newburyport, Defense, 2016: Four-year starter was two-time All-CAL and two-time EMass All-Star selection. Started on historic 2013 Division 3 state championship team that finished 21-0-2 and allowed only six goals all season with 18 shutouts. Outstanding on set pieces. Tallied seven goals and 31 assists for career. Went on to play Division 2 college soccer at St. Anselm, serving as a team captain this past fall.
Morgan Snow, Triton, Forward, 2016: Triton’s top player of past decade and among best in program history. Three-time All-CAL selection earned CAL Kinney MVP honors as a junior in 2014 after tallying 21 goals with 17 assists, by far the most in the region. Named EMass All-Star, All-State and Boston Herald All-Scholastic. Led Triton to three consecutive state tournament appearances, including back-to-back Division 3 North semifinal appearances in 2013 and 2014. Went on to become four-year starter for Roger Williams women’s soccer.
Ashley Pettet, Amesbury, Midfield, 2018: Dynamic playmaker helped lead Amesbury girls soccer to back-to-back Division 4 North titles in 2016 and 2017. Earned CAL Baker Division MVP honors as a senior after tallying five goals and 12 assists for CAL Baker champions. Two-time All-CAL. CAL All-Star as a sophomore. Agganis Girls Soccer All-Star in 2017. Currently plays Division 3 college soccer for Brandeis.
Margaret Cote, Newburyport, Midfield, 2018: Four-year starter played key role in leading Newburyport to back-to-back Division 3 North titles in 2016 and 2017. Two-year captain and two-time All-CAL selection earned Daily News MVP honors as a senior in 2017 after scoring 13 goals with 14 assists. Helped lead Newburyport to CAL Kinney titles in 2014 and 2016. Also a two-time First Team EMass All-Star and All-State selection. Finished with 28 goals and 14 assists for career. Currently playing Division 1 college soccer at Harvard.
Chelsea Lynch, Amesbury, Forward, 2019: Four-year starter helped elevate Amesbury girls soccer program, leading team to three consecutive Division 4 North titles. Led Amesbury in scoring three times, including area-best 14 goals with three assists as a senior to earn Daily News MVP honors. Scored game-winning goal in double overtime to clinch 2018 Division 4 North title against Manchester Essex. Earned All-CAL honors as a senior and CAL All-Star as a junior. Currently a Division 1 college track athlete with UMass Lowell.
Jacey Jennings, Pentucket, Midfield, 2021: Three-year starter has earned CAL honors every year of high school so far, helping fuel Pentucket’s recent resurgence after several years without a tournament appearance. Earned All-CAL honors as a junior in 2019 after earning CAL All-Star twice. Named First Team All-State this past fall after helping lead Pentucket to Division 3 North semifinals, the team’s deepest tournament run in recent memory. Also led area in scoring with 15 goals and 15 assists and has totaled 30 career goals overall. Is currently being recruited by multiple Division 1 college programs.
All-Decade Eligibility
In order to be considered for All-Decade recognition, an athlete must have graduated in 2011 or later and have spent at least one year playing for a Greater Newburyport area school during the 2010s. Governor’s Academy athletes are eligible if they are from a local town. Selections are based on production, awards, subsequent college and pro accomplishments and input from area coaches past and present.
