We made it. The strangest, craziest, saddest year in recent memory is finally over, and with the new year comes an opportunity to turn the page to what will hopefully be a much better 2021. Yes, life isn’t just going to go back to normal at the stroke of midnight, but with the COVID-19 vaccine rolling out in the coming months, we should be moving in that direction.
What will that mean for the local sports scene? Even in a best case scenario, 2021 is still going to be a strange and different year, so here are five things we can expect – hopefully! – in the upcoming year.
1. A weird, fast winter
First and foremost, the high school winter season is finally set to begin! Preseason practices began on Dec. 14, and with the holidays now in the rearview mirror the first games will start over the next week. Pentucket and Lynnfield hockey will officially open the winter schedule on Saturday, and after that most of the area’s other teams will get going on Tuesday, Jan. 5.
From there it will be another sprint to the finish, with most Cape Ann League teams scheduled to play approximately 10 games over the course of the next month. Compared to the fall, the safety modifications for winter sports won’t be as dramatic as some of the ones for fall, other than players wearing masks during games. There won’t be a state tournament at season’s end, but if all goes well there may be a CAL Tournament if local coronavirus conditions allow.
2. Spring football!
Once the winter season ends, things are going to start getting really weird. Between Feb. 22 and April 25, Massachusetts high schools will host what has become known as the floating “Fall 2” season, which will accommodate sports that couldn’t be played safely in the fall or winter. That will likely include football, girls volleyball, indoor track and cheerleading.
After a fall without high school football, local teams having the chance to get back on the gridiron will be fantastic. But it will still be strange to see football at a time when normally we would expect tournament basketball and spring tryouts. That being said, this season was already set to be a memorable one even before the postponement, as this year marks the first since Masconomet’s departure to the Northeastern Conference and the league’s subsequent realignment to a single eight-team division.
Now, instead of three or four-game conference schedules that frequently ended in two or three teams sharing their respective division titles, everyone will play everyone in the league once, resulting in a seven-game league schedule that in most years should result in a single CAL champion being crowned. While this spring’s races won’t be decided on Thanksgiving like they will in the future, it should still be an exciting season. Plus, Easter football?
3. Spring sports resume, outdoor wrestling?
After losing their entire 2020 seasons following the onset of the pandemic last March, spring athletes should finally get back on the field this upcoming year. Scheduled to run from April 26 to July 3, the spring season will be a welcome return to action for a group that has gone nearly two years between games.
Given that gap and the development of the returning athletes, it will be fascinating to see just what the teams look like after all this time. Which teams could emerge as contenders? Who has made the biggest strides? Which newcomers who should have made their debuts last year will make the biggest splash?
Meanwhile, as the usual spring sports get up and running, we may also see another example of pandemic weirdness unfold if high school wrestling is allowed to compete this spring as hoped. Wrestling was not approved to compete this winter due to its high-contact, high-risk nature, so the MIAA Wrestling Committee moved to push the sport to the spring in hopes that being able to wrestle outside could allow for a safer competitive environment.
Imagine that, wrestling meets being held outside? It’s not an unheard of practice nationwide – college showcases have been doing it for years – but locally I’m pretty sure it’s never happened before, and certainly not anytime recently. If nothing else it could make for a unique and memorable experience for everyone involved.
4. Return of state tournaments?
Even as high school sports have resumed this school year, one staple of the athletic calendar that has not are the state tournaments. So far athletes have been confined to their own leagues, but at some point the state tournaments will return, and hopefully that will happen sometime in 2021.
While there won’t be any state tournaments this winter and it’s doubtful they will return for the Fall 2 season, it’s possible we could have tournaments return in the spring if all goes well. If not, one would hope things will have improved enough by next fall, though obviously if there’s one thing we’ve learned during the pandemic is you can never assume anything, especially that far out.
5. A normal school year?
Even if we can’t assume things are going to be back to normal anytime soon, there will come a point where this time will pass and we’ll finally get back into an ordinary rhythm. How long that takes and what life will look like by then is anyone’s guess, but hopefully by this summer we will reach that point.
And if that happens, then maybe, just maybe, the 2021-22 school year will be a normal, coronavirus-free experience.
