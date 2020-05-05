A new era: Masconomet's departure will fundamentally reshape Cape Ann League

Since the Cape Ann League was established in 1974, Masconomet has consistently ranked as one of the league's top schools athletically. The Chieftains have won a total of 292 CAL titles — plus 29 more in other leagues for girls hockey and skiing — and have enjoyed decades-long runs of dominance across multiple sports.
But with the cancelation of this year's spring season, Masconomet's time in the Cape Ann League has officially come to an end.
Starting this fall, Masconomet will be a member of the Northeastern Conference, ushering in a new era for both the school and the league it leaves behind.
"It's very exciting, a good step for Masconomet and hopefully for the NEC as well," Masconomet athletic director John Daileanes said following the move's announcement in October. "I anticipate it being a great relationship."
The move brings the Northeastern Conference to an even 12 teams, with two divisions of six schools in nearly all sports. It will also leave the Cape Ann League with 11 schools, with either five or six teams per division in most sports but, crucially, a single eight-team division for football.
For Masconomet, which encompasses the towns of Boxford, Topsfield and Middleton, the move will allow the Chieftains to compete against similar-sized schools that better reflect the types of opponents they'll typically face in their division come tournament time. The move could also pay dividends under the MIAA's new MaxPreps postseason seeding system, which is also set to take effect this coming year.
For the remaining CAL schools, Masconomet's departure will result in a more level playing field, opening up opportunities to schools and programs that previously struggled to compete with its sheer numbers.
Whether a good move or bad, there is no doubt that Masconomet's departure represents a seismic shift in the Cape Ann League landscape, and the implications of its move will be felt for years to come.
Even playing field
One of the biggest reasons for Masconomet's consistent dominance of the CAL has been its prohibitive size advantage. According to the current enrollment data available from the MIAA's website (based on 2015 figures), Masconomet had more than double the enrollment (1,272) of the average remaining CAL school (597) and was more than three or even four times bigger than the smallest schools like Georgetown (399) and Rockport (303).
While those figures fluctuate from year to year — Masconomet's current enrollment is 1,145, per a recent Salem News article — the Chieftains have held a significant size advantage over the rest of the league's current members.
For much of its CAL tenure, there were at least other big schools to help balance the scales, with North Andover (1,411) boasting a similar size advantage over the competition and Wilmington (877) not far behind. But following Wilmington's departure to the Middlesex League in 2011 and North Andover's departure to the Merrimack Valley Conference in 2012, Masconomet stood alone as a juggernaut and subsequently dominated the league throughout the 2010s.
In the Northeastern Conference, Masconomet will find itself paired with similar sized schools, ranking fifth out of 12 schools in enrollment and just a shade above the league's average enrollment of 1,120. The remaining CAL schools will be much more closely aligned, with seven of the 11 schools boasting enrollments around 600 to 800.
Based on the MIAA's numbers, the CAL's largest schools are now North Reading (801), Newburyport (777), Pentucket (718) and Triton (713). Those numbers are close enough that any of those four schools could conceivably rank as the league's largest in a given year.
New football alignment
Masconomet's departure will bring a major structural change to the CAL in football, one that could potentially revitalize the prestige of the league's Thanksgiving football rivalries and the league title race as a whole.
With Masconomet gone and Georgetown and Manchester Essex playing as independents, the remaining eight schools can now do away with the Kinney and Baker Division alignments and compete as one unified league. Under such a structure, each school would play the other seven once, including six games in the regular season plus a non-conference game before moving into the MIAA tournament. Then, the final league games would be played on Thanksgiving, at which time a single league champion would be crowned.
This structure would mark a major improvement on the current setup, which has regularly produced two and even three-way shares for the league's divisional titles. Last fall Pentucket, North Reading and Masconomet all shared the CAL Kinney title, and in 2018 five of the league's 10 teams finished with a share of their respective division's titles. Most years it only took three league wins to claim the title, and often the race was effectively over by mid-October.
Now, the CAL title race has the potential to be a true season-long endeavor, one that most years could be decided on Thanksgiving morning. And if we have a scenario where Newburyport and Amesbury or another pair of Thanksgiving rivals happen to be tied at the top of the standings going into the finale? That could make for the type of epic Thanksgiving matchup we haven't seen in close to a decade.
Who fills power vacuum?
While Masconomet has regularly been a fixture at the top of the league standings in most sports, there are a handful where their dominance has been virtually unquestioned. In boys soccer, for instance, the Chieftains won 35 league titles in their 46 years playing in the league, including 17 of the past 18 — with the departed North Andover taking the lone other title in 2009.
That dominance has distorted the historical gravitas of the Chieftain's competitors, many of whom have proud histories with little in the way of league hardware to show for it. Pentucket's boys soccer coach Christian Langlois has won more than 200 games in the last 20 years but has never won a league title. Triton's Brad Smith coached the Vikings for 31 years and never won a league title either. Newburyport boys soccer has never won a league title at all.
Masconomet's exit provides those programs an opportunity to seize the top of the standings for themselves, and if Pentucket and Newburyport boys soccer continue their recent trajectories, it's not hard to imagine a future ALS Cup showdown doubling as a de facto league title game.
While boys soccer is the most glaring example, the Chieftains have exerted similar dominance in field hockey (eight straight league titles) and boys lacrosse (eight titles in last nine years) in recent years as well. So one of the most interesting subplots of the next few years will be seeing who — if anybody — steps up and asserts themselves as the new top dogs of their respective sport.
***
Masconomet's CAL titles (since 1974)
Fall
Boys Cross Country: 10 (1974, 1990, 1992-93, 2000-02, 2005, 2015-16)
Girls Cross Country: 17 (1979-85, 1987-90, 1993, 1998, 2010-11, 2013)
Football: 9 (2003, 2006-09, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2019)
Boys Soccer: 35 (1974-75, 1977-79, 1981-83, 1985-86, 1988-93, 1996, 1998, 2002-08, 2010-19)
Girls Soccer: 19 (1983, 1985-88, 1991-92, 1996, 1998, 2000-01, 2007-11, 2015, 2017-18)
Field Hockey: 10 (1989, 2000, 2012-19)
Golf: 13 (1975, 1980-81, 1985-87, 1993, 1998, 2005, 2009-12)
Volleyball: 6 (1989, 1994-95, 2002, 2015, 2018)
Cheerleading: 6 (2012-13, 2015-18)
Winter
Boys Basketball: 2 (1978, 1997)
Girls Basketball: 12 (1989, 1993-98, 2001, 2003, 2006, 2008, 2014)
Boys Hockey: 9 (1974, 1979, 1995, 1998, 2007, 2009, 2014, 2019-20)
Girls Hockey: 4 (2006, 2009, 2018-19)*
Gymnastics: 5 (1986, 1988, 2003, 2007, 2019)
Boys Skiing: 7 (1974-75, 1980, 1982, 1989, 1995-96)**
Girls Skiing: 18 (1982, 1987-89, 1991-2001, 2009-10, 2019)**
Boys Indoor Track: 12 (1978, 1992-93, 1999-2001, 2003-07, 2015)
Girls Indoor Track: 13 (1990, 1994-98, 2003-08, 2013)
Wrestling: 4 (1985, 1991, 1995, 2019)
Swimming: 13 (1986, 1988, 1989, 1991, 1993, 1997-98, 2014-17, 2018 [girls], 2020 [boys])
Spring
Baseball: 11 (1995, 1997-98, 2001, 2007-10, 2014-15, 2018)
Softball: 4 (2000, 2002, 2012, 2014)
Boys Lacrosse: 9 (2008, 2011-15, 2017-19)
Girls Lacrosse: 6 (2006, 2009, 2013-16)
Boys Track: 13 (1974, 1977-78, 1986, 2000-01, 2012-18)
Girls Track: 21 (1980-84, 1988-94, 1996-97, 2002-05, 2007, 2013-14)
Boys Tennis: 13 (1987, 1989-90, 1992, 1994, 1998, 2000-01, 2008-09, 2013-14, 2016)
Girls Tennis: 20 (1979-81, 1996-2000, 2003-14)
* Competes in Northeastern Hockey League
** Competes in North Shore Ski League
Cape Ann League Enrollment
Amesbury: 617
Georgetown: 399
Hamilton-Wenham: 607
Ipswich: 551
Lynnfield: 647
Manchester Essex: 435
Newburyport: 777
North Reading: 801
Pentucket: 718
Rockport: 303
Triton: 713
Northeastern Conference Enrollment
Beverly: 1,258
Danvers: 1,009
Gloucester: 867
Lynn Classical: 1,639
Lynn English: 1,656
Marblehead: 1,054
Masconomet: 1,272
Peabody: 1,770
Salem: 942
Saugus: 716
Swampscott: 704
Winthrop: 564
Former CAL Enrollment
Masconomet: 1,272
North Andover: 1,411
Saugus: 716
Wilmington: 877
Note: Numbers are from MIAA's Base Year Enrollment Data (2015) for the 2017-18 thru 2020-21 alignment structure.
