WINCHESTER — What an unbelievable summer it was for the Newburyport U11 All-Star team.
Usually, after a tough game, a coach has the go-to set of lines to recite to their players. You know them, from the “it just wasn’t our day,” to the “we have to stick together as a team” and don’t forget the “we’ll learn from this loss and move forward.”
Rinse and repeat.
But Newburyport manager Tim DeGraves didn’t have to rattle off any of those clichés this summer.
Instead, he got to watch as his U11 All-Star team won game after game, culminating on Sunday when Newburyport took down a talented team from Reading, 4-2, to claim the coveted Bay State Division B championship to finish their immaculate summer a perfect 26-0-1.
“The biggest thing was keeping the boys loose,” said DeGraves, who got to experience everything with his son, Timmy, on the team. “Going out on weekends, doing team activities, you know, becoming a pure team and family by the time we got to this moment. We had great pitching, great hitting and the kids just worked hard every day.”
And it certainly helps when all 12 kids on the team love competing with each other.
“I really love this team,” said starting pitcher Sam Luekens. “It was an awesome summer. We all had so much fun.”
Luekens more than did his part to help his team win Sunday evening.
After tossing an impressive 5.1 innings with 11 strikeouts, he was moved to shortstop where he made a diving catch for the second out in the top of the sixth that denied Reading what would have been a crucial baserunner. He also went 2-for-3 at the plate with two runs scored and a stolen base.
“He does it all!” shouted Newburyport players in the dugout after his diving play.
And after Luekens’ catch, reliever Tommy Gagnon — who came on after Luekens hit his pitch count — got a strikeout to end the game and send Newburyport into a wild celebration.
“It was great,” said the power-hitting Bennet Beaulier. “This was my first year on the A team and it was so much fun. This was the best game of the summer. Definitely the highlight of the year.”
Despite all of the success it had over the past six weeks, Newburyport still had to work hard to achieve all of it.
That was definitely the case on Sunday.
Reading jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning, placing Newburyport in a position it hadn’t been in too often this summer. In Saturday’s semifinal, for example, DeGraves’ team scored 10 runs in the first inning to cruise to a 14-4 win.
But Newburyport immediately struck back in the bottom of the second when Andrew Store reached base and eventually scored on a wild pitch. Then in the third, Cormac Morrissey led off with a screaming single and was advanced to third after a sacrifice bunt from Nolan Winters and a single from Luekens.
That put runners on second and third for Beaulier, who laced a grounder that bounced over the shortstop’s glove, scored both runners and put Newburyport up for good.
“It’s a team effort,” said DeGraves. “Everyone has done their job. When it was their turn to sit, there was no complaining about it. They knew we were 12 deep.”
From there, Luekens cruised through the top of the fifth until his team got him more insurance in the bottom half of the inning. Luekens started the frame with a single, then made it all of the way to third on a hard hit ball from Tyler Lisauskus that Reading had a hard time handling.
A couple of pitches later, he came home on a wild pitch that put Newburyport up 4-2.
That was plenty of insurance for Luekens, who struck out the first batter in the top of the sixth before Gagnon closed it out.
U9s ALSO CLAIM GOLD
Sunday was a day to remember for Newburyport Little League.
Earlier in the day, prior to the U11 team winning their title, the Newburyport U9 All-Stars won the Bay State Division D championship.
A 4-4 game in the bottom of the sixth, Newburyport got singles from Matthew Linteris and Matthew Sheehan before Aaron Armstrong delivered the game-winning single to give his team a walk-off, 5-4 win.
Sheehan, the son of coach Chris Sheehan, was the starting pitcher and tossed 4.2 solid innings before handing the ball off to Paddy Arcand for the win.
