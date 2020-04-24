A punch in the gut: Finality of Gov. Baker's school closure order sinking in for local athletes, coaches

Nobody was really surprised, the writing has been on the wall for some time now. But hearing Governor Charlie Baker announce that schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year was still a tough pill to swallow.
"Honestly that was a rough day, I was watching Governor Baker when he made the announcement and it hit me hard a couple times that day and a couple times the next day," said Christian Langlois, a longtime Pentucket teacher and coach. "It's something nobody has ever been through before and it's hard to figure out what to do and how we're feeling in some cases."
With the coronavirus outbreak showing no signs of abating, social distancing measures will be needed for the foreseeable future. And with school officially out for the year, the prospect of there being any kind of spring sports season is now highly unlikely.
While the MIAA hasn't officially announced the season's cancelation as of this writing, all of the plans to restart play were contingent on school resuming. With no school, athletes and coaches alike have begun to accept that the season's eventual cancelation is inevitable.
"We sort of expected as the days turned into weeks turned into a month of this that it would be canceled, but the finality of it hit pretty hard," said Catherine Batchelder, who's Newburyport girls lacrosse program was once again expected to contend after reaching its third straight Division 2 North Final last spring. "I know for me and my staff, we were really holding out hope that we'd get on the field by May 4 and have something of a season. We wanted to honor the seniors and have this last year."
With everybody in a holding pattern for the last month, players and coaches have found other ways to keep busy. Most local athletes have continued working out at home in hopes of being ready just in case the season was able to resume. There have also been group chats, Zoom calls and other team bonding activities that have continued even as everyone has been stuck in their homes. Newburyport girls lacrosse even raised more than $5,000 in a team fundraiser.
None of that replaces the void left by not getting to compete, especially for the senior laden teams who had a chance to go out on a high note.
"It stinks that we're not going to have a season, we were hoping to have a good year after not doing so well last year and thinking we had a team that could do that," said Triton senior Tyler Godfrey, the Vikings' starting catcher who is committed to play at MIT next year. "After what the governor said, it was just like 'its been great playing with you guys the past eight, 10, 12 years that we've been playing together, coming up through Little League and high school."
"It's tough to not be able to have a more formal goodbye," he added.
The cancelation of spring sports won't mark the end for all of this year's seniors. Many will have a chance to continue their careers in college, with nearly half a dozen locals finalizing their plans over the past week alone.
Unfortunately, those seniors are in the minority, and most of the rest likely won't get another chance to play organized team sports.
"I felt bad for the seniors on our team who will never play lacrosse again," said Triton's Paige Volpone, a UVA-Wise women's lacrosse commit.
Nobody knows what's going to happen next or how long the outbreak will last. It's possible disruptions may continue into the fall, but for now everyone is hopeful that there will be enough improvement over the summer to get back to some semblance of normal.
Yet even if that happens, what this year's athletes and coaches lost — the seniors especially — can never be recovered.
Senior Salute
Next week we will be running a series recognizing all of the area's senior athletes. As part of that effort, we'd like to hear about your favorite memories, the biggest wins, the best pre or post-game bus rides, and all of the moments that made your high school athletic career special. Please reach out to Mac Cerullo at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com or through a direct message on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
