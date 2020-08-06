A ride reimagined: Pandemic doesn't stop Riverside Rockets' annual PMC effort

NEWBURYPORT — For the past eight years, Team Riverside Rockets have ranked among the Pan Mass Challenge's most prolific fundraising teams. The Newburyport-based group has raised more than $900,000 since 2012, and coming into this year the group had big plans for what they hoped would be another great ride.
While those plans fell apart after the coronavirus pandemic struck in March, leading to the cancelation of the PMC's traditional ride and all of the team's annual fundraisers, the group resolved to find a way to ride on.
This past weekend, those efforts came to fruition.
In place of the PMC's traditional 198-mile ride from Sturbridge to Provincetown, the organization pivoted to a virtual PMC Reimagined format, in which riders could complete any ride of their choosing while still raising money to support the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The Riverside Rockets chose an 80-mile trip up and down the coast from Newburyport to York, Maine, and despite losing their usual fundraisers were still able to raise more than $23,000 for cancer research.
"We had a great ride," said team captain Katherine Brown. "It was great to see so many other riders out there, any time we saw someone in the jersey everybody would shout 'yay PMC!' So it was really good, it felt great to do it."
Affiliated with Riverside Cycles in Newburyport, Team Riverside Rockets was initially formed by Brown, Emily Olmstead, Aaron Millett and Kevin Murphy, all local residents who had been riding the PMC individually or as part of other teams for years prior. The team has grown in size over the years and typically ranges between 12 and 26 riders in a given year, with this year's team featuring 14 riders.
As part of their fundraising efforts, the Rockets have traditionally held two major fundraisers every year – the annual Bike Swap in April and the Pan Mack in June. The Pan Mack, originally known as the Pan Merrimack Challenge, is sort of mini-PMC that features multiple loops of varying distances across the North Shore region.
Preparation for these events and for the PMC itself typically start in January, and riders dedicate much of their time towards ensuring the team can achieve its goals.
"It's a great crew, all ages, all levels of cycling and we've really become a family over the years," Brown said. "We've all been through a lot together over the years. We've lost some team members unfortunately to cancer and we've all been there for each other, so it's very much a family. We call ourselves the Rockets Family."
When the pandemic arrived in March, the Rockets had already held a handful of meetings and were well into preparations for the big fundraisers. It was immediately apparent that the fundraisers would have to be canceled, but when the PMC announced that it would be shifting to its Reimagined Ride, Brown saw an opportunity to keep their efforts afloat.
"I reached out to the team and said who wants to do this? I'm totally game, we can make this safe, we can plan. And I had some takers, and we decided let's do something really nice by the water and do as much as we can to make it feel like a PMC weekend," she said. "We were all so glad that we did it and we're all really hopeful that we can make it happen for real next year."
While the team's fundraising totals are far short of the nearly $100,000 they average on a typical year, Brown said they all recognize that money is tight for a lot of people these days and as a result they didn't focus on fundraising nearly as much. Despite that, many people still donated generously, helping the group reach over $23,500 as of Wednesday at lunchtime.
The group will continue accepting donations through Oct. 1, after which point they will look ahead to hopefully crossing the $1 million milestone next year. Those who would like to donate can do so at http://profile.pmc.org/TR0104.
