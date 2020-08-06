A ride reimagined: Pandemic doesn't stop Riverside Rockets' annual PMC effort

Courtesy PhotoWhitney Grace, Joy Young, Katherine Brown, Aaron Millett and Kathie O’Neil were among the 14 riders who suited up for Team Riverside Rockets last weekend as part of their Pan Mass Challenge Reimagined Ride. The team raised more than $23,000 for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and completed an 80-mile ride up the coast to Maine and back in place of the traditional PMC ride from Sturbridge to Provincetown.