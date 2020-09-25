For as long as the Cape Ann League has existed, Masconomet has ruled the roost in boys soccer.
Dating back to the conference’s founding in 1974, the Chieftains won 35 league titles in 46 years, including 17 of the past 18 since 2002 and 10 in a row since 2010. For years the only consistent challenger to Masconomet’s throne was North Andover, and since the Scarlet Knights left to join the Merrimack Valley Conference in 2012, the Chieftains’ dominance has been largely unquestioned.
But not anymore.
With Masconomet’s departure for the Northeastern Conference, the Cape Ann League’s title picture in boys soccer is as wide open as it’s ever been. Now, with teams slated to begin a 10-game sprint to the finish on Oct. 3, this fall could provide the most exciting and competitive title race the CAL has ever seen.
Heading into the fall Newburyport and Pentucket rank as two of the favorites to claim the league crown. Both teams made strong pushes last year, with Pentucket finishing half a game behind Masconomet in the final standings while Newburyport remained in contention for its first-ever league title until the final week.
The Clippers and Sachems each return significant portions of their starting lineups, with Newburyport bringing back reigning Daily News Boys Soccer MVP and top striker Ryan Archer while Pentucket boasts three-year starting goalie Tyler Correnti, who is expected to be the league’s top netminder this fall.
Pentucket coach Christian Langlois, who entering his 21st season in search of his first CAL title, said North Reading and Lynnfield both return a lot of talent as well, and even Triton (4-14 in 2019) shouldn’t be overlooked with former Masco coach Dave Mitchell now entering his third year leading the Vikings.
With only 10 games on the schedule, every game will have huge championship implications, and we won’t have to wait long for one of the potential games of the year. Newburyport and Pentucket, for instance, are slated to face off in their second game of the season on Wednesday, Oct. 7.
Needless to say, there won’t be much room for error this fall.
Jennings to Vermont
After turning in one of the most successful seasons in Pentucket girls soccer history while continuing to impress on the club circuit, Jacey Jennings reportedly committed to play Division 1 college soccer at the University of Vermont.
The senior midfielder is entering her fourth year as a starter for the Sachems and has played an indispensable role in the program’s rise from a Cape Ann League afterthought to a rising power. Last fall Jennings led the Greater Newburyport area in total points with 15 goals and 15 assists, helping the Sachems finish 12-6-3 while making a surprise run to the Division 3 North semifinals, the program’s deepest tournament run in recent memory.
Jennings was subsequently honored as an All-State selection, and following her graduation she will join a Vermont team looking to get back among the best in the America East conference.
Campbell’s big break
After spending three years backing up four-time league all-star Alli Napoli in net, Julia Campbell is finally going to get her chance to shine. The senior captain is expected to start in goal for Amesbury girls soccer, and coach Adam Thibodeau said he anticipates she should be able to pick up right where Napoli left off.
“She’s a fantastic kid to have on the team, she works hard, she’s got an old school mentality, she just puts her head down and plays,” said Amesbury coach Adam Thibodeau. “She’s a different style than Alli was, she’s a lot more technical, but in terms of talent there’s not much difference between them.”
Despite backing up the best goalie in school history throughout her high school tenure, Campbell has consistently impressed throughout her career and has even earned sporadic playing time in meaningful games. Even though Amesbury won’t have the opportunity to compete for a fifth straight Division 4 North championship, Campbell will give the Indians a chance to contend with the best the CAL has to offer.
Triton girls on the rise?
If you polled every high school athlete in the area there’s a good chance the vast majority would tell you they wanted to play this fall. But few were as vocal as the Triton girls soccer team, which organized a league-wide rally in downtown Newburyport and consistently advocated school and town officials for the chance to compete.
Now that those off-field efforts have paid off, the Vikings might have a chance to make an even bigger statement on the field.
Triton returns most of last year’s starting lineup, and while the team only finished 3-11-4 last fall, the Vikings were consistently competitive throughout the year and turned in a handful of impressive results. The Vikings beat eventual league champion Lynnfield 2-1 in the first week of the season, picked up draws against championship contenders Amesbury and Masconomet, and at one point had a stretch of four 1-0 losses in five games against teams that finished with winning records.
The trouble for Triton throughout was finding consistent offense, but with a year’s worth of development and in a season where scoring is expected to be up across the board due to Covid-19 safety modifications, it’s not hard to imagine Triton emerging as a surprise contender.
