The first day of camp for high school football is usually a hot and exhausting affair. Under the oppressive mid-August sun, teams gather ahead of the new school year to begin preparations for what they hope will be an exciting fall on the gridiron.
It was a totally different scene on Monday as teams contended with chilly rain, snow-ringed fields and late-February cold, but after months of waiting and hoping, nobody was complaining as football officially – finally! – made its return.
Football tryouts kicked off across Massachusetts on Monday as schools embark on an unprecedented early spring season. Created in response to the pandemic, the ‘Fall 2’ season is meant to accommodate sports that couldn’t be played safely in the fall, and for athletes who waited and wondered if they would ever get to play, the start of football tryouts was a long time coming.
“It’s awesome, it feels like we went in a time machine back to October or something,” said Newburyport senior quarterback Charlie Cahalane. “It felt great to be back out there with the guys.”
The Fall 2 season will run for nine weeks, with games expected to kick off the weekend of March 12 after a 15-day preseason. From there teams expect a seven-game sprint to the finish, with everything wrapping up the weekend of April 25.
Along the way teams will adjust to new COVID-19 safety protocols, mask-wearing during games, virtual meetings and likely a lot of cold, unpleasant weather. But despite those changes, local coaches said their players were thrilled to be back and have gotten off to a great start.
“As far as the masks go, a lot of them have been through winter sports and a couple kids played a fall sport, so they’re used to it,” said Triton coach Ryan McCarthy. “That wasn’t an issue. We had to make a few adjustments to practice but they adjusted instantly and I thought everything ran smooth.”
Locally, Newburyport, Amesbury, Triton and Pentucket plan to play this spring while Georgetown announced on Tuesday that it won’t due to low numbers, concern of a potential COVID-19 outbreak and other logistical challenges. Given the nature of the current situation, every school plans to approach this season differently.
Newburyport and Triton, for instance, both had their turf fields cleared before tryouts began and were out on the field Monday. Newburyport coach Ben Smolski also said they plan to hold position group meetings virtually, but otherwise things have proceeded more or less like usual.
“Just a lot of preparations and organization,” Smolski said. “Once we get out here we get to coach football, and when you’re on the field it’s just coaching a sport.”
Amesbury, which does not have a turf field, is holding its first three sessions inside and focusing on conditioning while the city works to clear the field at the nearby Town Park for outdoor practices. Amesbury coach Colin McQueen said the players have been excited to get back to work and the first day went as smoothly as he could have hoped.
“It’s gone well. The kids, as I’ve learned, they’re more flexible and always have been than adults. They’ve done a great job adhering with the guidelines, and that 10-practice run we had in the fall helped condition us too,” McQueen said. “It seemed more normal than you would have expected it to.”
Even without the pandemic this season would have been uniquely challenging for Pentucket given the extensive construction taking place at the school. Pentucket co-head coach Dan Leary said the team has been able to rent space at the Amesbury Sports Park for practice, and on days they aren’t in Amesbury they’ll break down into smaller groups in the school gym.
“It’s kind of a crazy time but they’re excited, they’re excited that the season has actually started because it’s been this thing that’s kept getting kicked down the road,” Leary said. “Now that we’re out there practicing it’s great.”
Amid a year of so much uncertainty, the start of tryouts has not only provided a sense of normalcy but also a reunion for teammates, many of whom don’t get to see each other in person anymore due to remote learning.
Cahalane, for instance, said he hasn’t seen some of his teammates since last March.
“Unless I played basketball with them, other than that I haven’t seen the majority of the kids face to face since last year,” he said. “It’s nuts to go from seeing them every day to not seeing them in over a year.”
The coaches said it was great to finally have everyone together too, particularly the new freshman and other upperclassmen who have come out for the sport. Now they hope to build those team bonds going forward and hopefully enjoy a safe, successful and unique season of spring football.
