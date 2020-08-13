LYNN — Jared Dupere was tearing the cover off the ball when the pandemic wiped out the college baseball season back in March.
A sophomore at Northeastern University, the Amesbury resident was enjoying a breakout year for the Huskies. Dupere led the team in hits (23), RBI (13), total bases (37) and was second on the team in batting average (.359) through Northeastern’s first 15 games. Northeastern was off to a 10-5 start and had only just returned home from its early-season Florida trip when suddenly the coronavirus swept across the country and the season was called off.
“We all understood that it had to happen, but it really stunk because our team was rolling, our chemistry was awesome, I was really locked in and seeing the ball, so to have it shut down so immediately, we really had no idea,” said Dupere, a former Governor’s Academy standout. “It was tough for all of us.”
For a while it looked like that might be the only baseball Dupere would get to play in 2020, especially after the summer league’s he’d originally planned to play in shut down for the year as well. As luck would have it, another opportunity eventually presented itself.
Dupere returned to the Nashua Silver Knights of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League, for whom he was a league all-star last summer, and has picked up right where he left off as one of the best hitters in the northeast.
As of Tuesday’s win over the New Britain Bees, Dupere led the FCBL in batting with a .372 average while ranking fourth in RBI (22) and fifth in home runs (5). With Dupere among those leading the way at the plate Nashua has emerged as one of the top teams in the league, sitting just a half-game back of the Worcester Bravehearts for first place as of this writing.
Given everything that has happened, Dupere hasn’t taken the opportunity to play baseball this summer for granted.
“I’m just blessed to be able to play, so many leagues got shut down so to be able to play every day with the Silver Knights, the team I played with last year, it’s been awesome,” Dupere said. “It’s been surreal, at first I didn’t think I was playing once my league got shut down, [coach Kyle Jackson] didn’t have a spot open, so I messaged him on Instagram and two weeks later he got back to me and said hey we’ve got a spot open would you like to come play? And I responded right away like ‘oh my god yes,’ so ever since then it’s been awesome to play and even better to do well.”
After the pandemic hit, Dupere said he tried to make the most of the bad situation by taking advantage of his unexpected free time. He was able to find places to work out and take batting practice and generally made it his goal to improve as a player so he’d be ready the next time he could get on a diamond, whenever that turned out to be.
“I was really lucky, my dad has a gym and he shut it down but I was able to go in there, and I also had a place to hit so I was really lucky to be able to work on things I had to work on to better myself,” Dupere said. “I was also running a lot, so that was really important for me, just to get better and work on things I needed to work on. Time like that we never really get, we’re always playing baseball, so to have those three months to get better was really kind of big.”
That work paid off once the FCBL season started in early July. Dupere said the first game back was emotional – it was the first time he’d been nervous playing baseball in ages, he said – and before long it became apparent that the level of competition had risen substantially too. With many of the other top leagues canceled, the FCBL has become home to a litany of future professional prospects, including former Central Catholic and current Vanderbilt star Dom Keegan in Nashua, Boston College stars Cody Morrisette and Sal Frelick with the North Shore Navigators and UConn’s Ben Casparius with the New Britain Bees.
“It’s the best this league has ever been in my opinion,” Dupere said. “With so many leagues shut down, all the best local guys are coming and playing in this league, it’s been really fun to play against these guys, and some of them are on my team so it’s been really fun.”
Nashua wraps up its regular season next week and will begin its playoff run over the following weekend. After that Dupere will return to Northeastern for his junior year, and while the future is uncertain as long as the pandemic continues, he’s hopeful to keep playing for as long as he’s able.
“We’re planning to have fall ball,” Dupere said. “We’ll be taking precautions, like we have to quarantine when we get back, but we’re just looking to get better every day, that’s the biggest thing.”
Jared Dupere in 2020
Team G H AB Avg. R HR RBI
Northeastern University 15 23 64 .359 7 2 13
Nashua Silver Knights 22 29 78 .372 20 5 22
