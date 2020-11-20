Newburyport golf had a season for the ages this fall. Despite the pandemic and the death of longtime assistant coach Bill Gurczak, the Clippers dominated the competition en route to the first undefeated season in program history.
Now, with much of the team set to graduate, Newburyport will face a new challenge as it aims to stay in contention.
Newburyport will lose six seniors from this year’s roster, including top scorers like Andrew Cullen, Sam Lyman and Colin Richmond. While the high-end talent will be difficult to replace, the Clippers were loaded with depth this fall, and head coach Steve Malenfant said he believes the younger players will be ready to step up when their number is called.
“I think those kids ended up getting pretty good experience, especially Joe O’Connell and Cam Collette. That was a big help to us having them in there, Tyler Cowles and Charlie Forrest also,” Malenfant said. “We’ve got a solid group coming back, and the players who are younger also will probably help us out too. Guys like Parker Cowles who came in and stepped up in that one match against Triton.”
Malenfant said even if the names and faces wind up being different, the program is well positioned to stay in the hunt next fall against perennial powers like Triton, Hamilton-Wenham and ascendent contender Rockport. He added that this fall’s historic run will be a great springboard into the new year, though ultimately the new team’s success will depend on how hard the returning players work over the next year.
“Any time you have success like we did this year, there’s a little bit of a jumpstart when you start the following season. There’s a lot of optimism,” he said. “Because of the experience we had, I think we can challenge. There are some quality teams, I think it will be very competitive next year.”
All hail Cael!
Cael Kohan had nothing left to prove when this season first began. The Triton senior was already a two-time Daily News MVP and was coming off a historic 2019 season in which he swept the league’s top honors while leading the Vikings to a perfect season. So it wasn’t any surprise when Kohan remained a dominant performer this fall, but even still, his final season of high school golf was truly something to behold.
Kohan finished as the area’s top scorer, averaging 30 points per game to help lead a relatively young Vikings team to a 7-1 overall record. Kohan topped 30 points in four of his matches, including a monstrous 40-point outing in Triton’s crucial late-season match against Newburyport that effectively decided the CAL Kinney title. That translates to four birdies in nine holes, and coach Rich Dube said it was the first time a Triton golfer has reached 40 since Triton Hall of Famer Cam Kneeland recorded 42 points back in 2008.
Spencer makes the leap
Ava Spencer has been the best player in the Pentucket golf program pretty much from the moment she arrived as a freshman, but this fall the junior tri-captain stepped up her game and is now universally considered not only one of the top players in the CAL, but likely among the best female players in the state full stop. Spencer was fantastic this fall, averaging 26.5 points per match while twice recording a season-high 34 points.
Spencer was instrumental in helping Pentucket to a three-win season, it’s highest win total since 2015, and given her development it’s not hard to imagine Spencer following a similar path as former Pentucket and Merrimack College great Krystal Knight by contending for CAL Kinney Golfer of the Year next fall as a senior.
Growing pains for Amesbury
Going winless is never fun, so from that perspective this was a pretty tough year for Amesbury golf. The good news is that a sizable portion of this year’s roster consisted of freshmen, giving the Indians a solid core to work with over the coming years. While Brady Landry and Seth Burdick are set to graduate, Amesbury will return one of its top scorers in Ian Pelletier, who will be a rising senior along with Billy Sprounis. Brady Nash will also return as a junior, and the group of Matt Anderson, Jack Welch, Jaime Gray, Ben Richard, Cole LeBlanc, Owen Packard and Sebastien Boisvert will all be sophomores. Under the direction of coach Sam Burnham, who was part of Amesbury’s undefeated 2014 team and knows what it takes to compete, look for this group to continue to grow and develop in the years ahead.
Corriveau to take charge
Jack Sorenson and Logan Corriveau ran the show for Georgetown golf this past fall. The two team captains were consistently the Royals’ top performers and each averaged well over 20 points per match as Georgetown finished 2-8 on the year. But with Sorenson now set to graduate, Corriveau will take over as the undisputed leader of the Royals’ clubhouse. A rare sophomore captain this fall, Corriveau should set the tone as an upperclassman leader and will likely rank among the league’s top overall players.
