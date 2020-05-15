NEWBURYPORT — Less than a year after tearing her ACL, Newburyport girls lacrosse star Maggie Pons was just about ready to return.
The plan was straightforward enough. When tryouts began in March, Pons would ease in with stick work and conditioning. The next week she’d bump up to half practices, then full practices, and then partial games for the first week or two of the regular season. Finally, around April 20, she expected to be cleared for full games, at which point the reigning Daily News MVP would have been set to finish out her high school career and further establish her place as one of the area’s all-time greats.
Then the coronavirus pandemic hit, and just like that, it was all over.
Having endured a grueling nine-month recovery process just to give herself a shot at playing her last high school season, losing the spring because of the coronavirus was a tough blow. While Pons does still have a Division 1 college career at Cornell to look forward to, the prospect of playing one more season at Newburyport had motivated her ever since her injury, and she believed that if given a chance she would have been good to go.
“Honestly I was so ready to get back, I didn’t feel like I was hesitant or nervous, because I had my brace and I felt strong,” Pons said. “I definitely felt really good and ready to play.”
Pons suffered the injury last June, going down just before halftime in her team’s Division 2 North Semifinal win over Swampscott. Upon receiving the diagnosis, she immediately began working on her recovery, a process that she acknowledged was often difficult and painful.
“It was really brutal,” she said. “There were a lot of ups and downs emotionally and physically.”
Having never undergone a major surgery before, Pons trusted in her doctors and trainers to help her through the process. She had physical therapy twice a week and did her own workouts at home, and by December she was cleared to start running. Things quickly started to improve after that.
“It felt pretty normal, I obviously wasn’t in my best shape but everything sped up,” Pons said. “I started gaining strength more quickly and things started feeling more normal.”
By spring Pons was confident things were going to work out health-wise, but as the coronavirus outbreak’s severity became apparent, she slowly realized her season might be in jeopardy anyway.
Disappointing as it was, Pons said she’s done her best to keep things in perspective.
“It’s definitely scary times,” Pons said. “Obviously I wanted to play and finish out my senior year but I know there are bigger things out there and the importance of that.”
Even without the chance to play out her senior season, Pons still leaves behind an unmatched high school resume. A varsity starter since her freshman year, Pons helped lead the Clippers to three consecutive appearances in the Division 2 North Finals and two trips to the state semifinals. She was a two-time First Team All-CAL selection who recorded 100 or more goals in back-to-back seasons as a sophomore and junior, and last spring she earned CAL Kinney and Daily News MVP honors after scoring 104 goals and 22 assists despite facing regular double-teams throughout the season.
Pons finishes with 258 career goals and 79 assists for 337 points, and had the spring season taken place she almost certainly would have become the program’s all-time leading scorer. She was only three goals behind former teammate Molly Rose Kearney for the all-time goals lead (261) and 69 behind in total points (406). She likely would have contended for former Georgetown great Shannon Hartford’s all-time area goals record (326) as well.
Since the outbreak began, Pons has continued to work towards her recovery and stay ready in case she is able to play during the summer. She has a net in her backyard for shooting drills, and when not training she’s usually doing schoolwork, hanging out with her three younger siblings or working at Bob Lobster in Newbury.
Because most non-essential medical appointments have been postponed due to the coronavirus, Pons technically hasn’t been cleared to return by her doctors yet, but Pons expects to get that squared away as soon as she’s able.
In the meantime, she’s looking forward to taking the next step in her lacrosse journey at Cornell. Yet even if her time ended sooner than she wished, she’ll always appreciate the opportunity she had to play for Newburyport.
“Every year was really special, with each team that we had, the biggest takeaway was the culture that Newburyport has,” she said. “Every year everyone looked forward to the season, everyone put 100% into practice and games, and we were super close. I really appreciated that culture, that’s something really special that I was happy to be a part of.”
An unparalleled resume
Even without getting to play her senior season, Maggie Pons will still go down as one of the most prolific scorers in area history. Here is a look at her scoring numbers over the course of her three years with the Clippers.
Year G A Pts
2016-17 42 22 64
2017-18 112 35 147
2018-19 104 22 126
Totals 258 79 337
