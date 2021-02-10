After three games, Newburyport and Triton hockey still all square heading into CAL Tournament

MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photoTriton's Cael Kohan goes one on one against Newburyport's Jackson Marshall during the teams' first matchup back on Jan. 18. The two rivals have now played each other three times this winter and have split the season series 1-1-1. Newburyport and Triton can also finish as CAL co-champions if they win out and could potentially face off one last time next week in the CAL Tournament.