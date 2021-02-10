After three games, Newburyport and Triton hockey still all square heading into CAL Tournament

NEWBURYPORT — Each harbored championship aspirations heading into this strange, pandemic-disrupted winter.
Each boasted experienced, senior-laden lineups and had good reason to believe this year could be special.
Each had dominant blue lines and a wealth of speed and skill on their top lines.
And each knew the road to the Cape Ann League title would run through the other.
Right from the start Newburyport and Triton boys hockey stood as the clear frontrunners in the league, but the big question was which team would ultimately assert itself as the king of the CAL. The two rivals wound up playing three times, and after a trio of thrilling and exciting showdowns we can now definitively conclude... nothing.
The Clippers and Vikings wound up splitting their three-game series, with both teams winning one of the all-important league games while tying the non-league warmup back in mid-January. As a result, the two teams are now in prime position to share the CAL title as long as neither trips up down the stretch.
Anticlimactic as that may seem, the pandemic could end up gifting us the decisive showdown the rivalry deserves, as next week Newburyport and Triton could potentially square off in the CAL Hockey Tournament for all the marbles.
CAL Tournament picture takes shape
Barring any surprises, Newburyport and Triton should be the top two seeds in the CAL Hockey Tournament once the brackets are finalized later this week. While things are still fluid due to the obvious uncertainties posed by the pandemic, tournament director and North Reading High athletic director Dave Johnson said the general format has largely been determined.
Johnson said the plan is to go with a six-team field, with the top two seeds getting first round byes while the third and sixth teams and fourth and fifth teams play each other in the opening round. The winner of those games would then face the top seeds in the semifinals, and then the CAL Tournament championship game would conclude the season at the end of next week.
Newburyport has already clinched a top-two seed and will receive a first round bye, and Triton can clinch a bye with at least one win in its last three games. The rest of the field will include Lynnfield, North Reading, Pentucket and Hamilton-Wenham.
While game dates won’t be finalized until closer to next week and will be contingent on ice availability, the hope is to have the opening rounds next Monday, the semifinals on Wednesday and then the final on either Friday or Saturday.
Newburyport girls surging
The Newburyport girls hockey co-op’s inaugural season is shaping up to be a huge success, as the Clippers have enjoyed a terrific week to rattle off a four-game unbeaten streak heading into the winter’s home stretch. Since the end of January, Newburyport (5-2-1) has blown out Masconomet, tied Beverly and swept it’s two-game series against Medford.
Newburyport will look to continue its momentum on Wednesday night against Beverly, and after that the Clippers will face their biggest test yet when Winthrop – the top team in the Northeastern Hockey League – comes to the Graf Rink on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.