Before Kyle Odoy’s sophomore year in 2018, then senior captain and leading receiver Dylan Shute offered the highest of praise for Triton’s newly minted starting quarterback.
“Kyle Odoy is going to be the best player to go through this school in a long time,” Shute said. “Mark my words.”
Under different circumstances Odoy very well may have proven his receiver right, but a run of horrible injury luck has derailed his career since then, with season-ending shoulder injuries sidelining him for most of his sophomore and junior years.
But now, finally, the senior is getting a chance to show what he’s really capable of.
Having undergone shoulder surgery to correct the long-lingering issue that plagued him throughout high school, Odoy is fully healthy for the first time in nearly three years. Though he wound up having more time to recover than expected when the pandemic postponed the fall season, Odoy said he’s grateful to have the opportunity to play and is having no issues.
“It’s been feeling great, no problems at all,” Odoy said. “I’m 100% confident in it and I don’t favor it or anything.”
With his injury woes finally behind him, Odoy has taken his place at the heart of the Triton offense, and it’s not an exaggeration to say he does everything for the Vikings.
This spring no player in the area has shouldered a bigger load of his team’s offense than Odoy. So far the quarterback has had a direct hand in 135 of Triton’s 163 offensive plays (82%), including 77 pass attempts, 57 carries (both most in the area) and an 11-yard reception on opening day against Lynnfield.
“Kyle is one of those kids. You can trust him, you can always count on him,” said Triton head coach Ryan McCarthy. “We look at it like this, he’s one of our best athletes and you need to have the ball in your best athletes’ hands as much as possible.”
Odoy has capitalized on the heavy workload by once again ranking as one of the area’s most productive players. He has completed 46 of 77 passes (59.7%) for 357 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 22 yards and four touchdowns in three games.
More important, by staying healthy Odoy has provided a level of stability that Triton hasn’t enjoyed in years.
“This year, win or lose, we’re able to do what we’ve wanted to do the last three years,” McCarthy said. “Having Kyle at quarterback makes things a lot easier. It makes gameplaninng a lot tougher for defenses, he’s such an athlete and can do so many things. Whether he’s throwing the ball, running read option, you’ve got to account for him.”
While Odoy’s return hasn’t translated to wins for Triton (0-3) just yet, the team has been far more competitive this year than during the periods where Odoy was hurt. Where in the past the Vikings were regularly blown out and non-competitive, this year’s team was within one score of undefeated Lynnfield heading into the fourth quarter on opening night, engineered a fourth-quarter comeback against Manchester Essex before losing on a late touchdown and then played a good game against a much deeper Newburyport team two weeks back.
“We’re almost there,” Odoy said. “Our last few games have been close, we’ve been in every game so putting these last few together, going out and having funs and getting wins is definitely our goal.”
Once the season is finished Odoy’s football career will be over, but the senior still has big plans for the future. Odoy said his goal is to attend the U.S. Naval Academy, and as long as he receives medical clearance he feels optimistic in his chances of earning acceptance.
But while he awaits word on that, Odoy said he’s thrilled to have one last chance to finish his career on a high note.
“Honestly I felt fortunate that we even had a season to begin with. I haven’t played pretty much the last two years, basically just my freshman year, so being back out there has been a great time,” he said. “Football I’ve played probably the longest and its one of my favorite sports, so to be able to play with my friends who I’ve been with so long, it’s all I could really ask for.”
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
