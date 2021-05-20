Tennis at Newburyport High has been in a strange place the past few years. On one hand the girls program has enjoyed historic success, boasting huge numbers while winning three straight CAL Kinney titles between 2017-19. On the other hand the boys program was languishing, and for three years the school wasn’t even able to host its own program.
Losing an entire season to the pandemic could have been catastrophic, but instead Newburyport High is now enjoying a tennis renaissance. The girls have come out the other side of the pandemic stronger than ever, and not only has the boys team added enough players to bring the co-op back from Triton, but the Clippers have emerged as one of the top teams in the league.
The Newburyport tennis teams are both off to great starts, with the girls undefeated at 5-0 while the boys are 3-1 after Wednesday afternoon’s matches against Lynnfield. The girls beat the Pioneers 4-1 to solidify themselves as favorites to win their fourth straight CAL title while the boys lost 5-0 to a Lynnfield squad that now looks like the top team in the league.
A remarkable rebuild
It’s hard to overstate the magnitude of the turnaround Newburyport boys tennis has undergone this spring. Between 2018-19 the Clippers had to co-op at Triton, and during that stretch the combined program went 6-25 over two seasons. Had the team competed last year it’s possible only one athlete from Newburyport may have been on the roster.
Newburyport coach Geoff Dawe credited athletic director Kyle Hodsdon for helping turn things around, saying Hodsdon convinced a number of top athletes to play tennis – most notably football and basketball stars Tommy Jahn and Finn Sullivan – and that those efforts helped enable the co-op to shift back to Newburyport.
“Kyle did a great job of recruiting, I know he wanted boys tennis back at Newburyport and he managed to recruit a bunch of upperclassmen, a bunch of great kids,” Dawe said. “We still had our core guys from Triton, and we opened it up to eighth graders and it turns out that there were a bunch of kids who played together at the racquet club who wanted to play.”
Though returning veterans like Sean Gundrum and Will Smith remain the team’s top players, the biggest difference makers have been some of the newcomers who are light on tennis experience but have the athleticism and competitiveness to make up for it. Jahn and Sullivan have been a show stopping tandem at first doubles, winning their first three matches with two exciting three-set victories, and Newburyport eighth grader Austin Yim has also emerged as a budding superstar, breaking into the varsity lineup as a difference maker at second doubles.
“The kid is a phenom,” Dawe said of Yim, whose older sister Sydney was recently named Gatorade Massachusetts Volleyball Player of the Year. “He and [senior co-captain Nathaniel Howard] have been a great team. Austin has the most talent of anyone on the team and by the time he’s a senior he’s going to be unbelievable.”
Dawe admitted he’s been pleasantly surprised by the team’s fast success on the court, but added that the team has quickly gelled and come together as one unit despite initial trepidation over the deeply ingrained Newburyport-Triton school rivalry. With most of his starting lineup set to return and a core of seven or eight quality eighth graders coming up through the system, he hopes this year can be the start of a long-term build back to sustained success.
A well-oiled machine
Should Dawe ever need inspiration on how to build up his program, he won’t have to look far for an example. Under third-year coach Carly Fair the Newburyport girls tennis team has proven its recent run of championship success wasn’t the product of a single great class and that the Clippers will be in the CAL Kinney mix for years to come.
One of the keys, Fair said, is that new players now understand it takes a certain level of competitiveness to earn playing time and prepare accordingly.
“We’ve had a pretty large JV program for a long time, which helps us continue to be successful because we’re developing a lot of players over time,” said Fair, whose team had 56 girls come out this spring. “We’ve had a lot of players come out over the past several years, and before it was people looking to play a new sport but now two thirds of them have playing experience. I think players know at this point that there are so many people playing you need to have played, so there are more younger players taking lessons and learning at the racquet club.”
That attitude extends to the varsity lineup, where Newburyport’s top two players are essentially newcomers who have earned their role at the top of the ladder. Top singles player Caroline Schulson’s emergence did not come as a surprise, as the standout sophomore and college prospect’s talents have been well known for years. But Elle Doucette’s rise from borderline second doubles player to second singles star has been one of the biggest success stories of the spring.
“She really worked very hard over the pandemic, she really took that time and took to tennis,” Fair said. “It’s something everything really noticed, she really put in the work and the hours and the time.”
Schulson and Doucette both took care of business on Wednesday, as did the doubles teams of Molly Page and Li McClure and Ana Lynch and Elizabeth Newman, and with Newburyport’s win the Clippers are now in the driver’s seat to win the league again. If things keep going the way they have, it could be the next in a long line of titles to come.
