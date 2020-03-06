AMESBURY — They weren’t ready for it to end.
After the final buzzer sounded in Wednesday night’s Division 3 North semifinal loss to Weston, the Amesbury boys basketball team sat in the locker room trying to process the finality of it all. Months of hard work dating back to the spring, hours and hours at practice, had all been building towards this playoff run. It wasn’t supposed to end like this.
“It was emotional for everyone in that locker room,” said senior Jaden Keliher. “Everyone in that locker room had been completely invested in this season since June of last year and no one was ready for it to end. No one wanted it to end. We expected to win and we didn’t want the season to end. It still hasn’t really hit any of us yet.”
That belief in themselves, and the brotherhood it forged, helped elevate a team that few outside of the program expected much from this winter. The result? One of the greatest seasons in Amesbury boys basketball history.
Amesbury finished the season 17-5, and along the way the Indians won the Rowinski Holiday Tournament, finished one game out of first in the Cape Ann League Baker Division standings and reached the Division 3 North semifinals. The last time Amesbury enjoyed success like that was between 2001-03, when the Indians won back to back CAL titles, went 19-3 and 17-5 and reached the sectional semifinals in 2002, which had been the program’s deepest tournament run until the Indians matched it this year.
Amesbury’s success this winter was more remarkable considering where the team had started. Coming into the year the Indians only had four varsity players returning from a team that missed the state tournament. Facing down a loaded Cape Ann League, it wasn’t clear if Amesbury could compete.
But behind the scenes, Amesbury knew it was building something special.
“Every single guy on our roster bought in,” Keliher said. “Everyone bought in in June and put in the work, wanted to be there, wanted to work hard and I think the results came from what we did over the summer, fall and spring.”
Amesbury didn’t need long to make a statement, opening the season by beating perennial power and eventual CAL Baker champion Hamilton-Wenham. Two weeks later the Indians upset three-time defending Rowinski Tournament champion Newburyport 63-58 to claim the program’s second tournament title, serving notice to the rest of the league that Amesbury was to be taken seriously.
“Before the season started no one believed in us,” Keliher said. “I think we proved a lot of people wrong and what we were capable of doing.”
Right from the jump, Keliher led the way for Amesbury. The All-CAL senior guard averaged 16.3 points per game, leading the Indians in 3-pointers (35) while emerging as one of the top all-around players in the league. He also had seven games with 20 or more points, including a season-high 26 in a crucial CAL Baker showdown with top contender Manchester Essex.
But Keliher was hardly alone. Fellow senior Jimmy Gjikopulli also emerged as a standout, averaging 11.8 points per game to earn All-CAL honors. Gjikopulli also one of the top individual performances of any player in the league this winter, exploding for a career-high 32 points, including the game-winner at the buzzer, to beat Masconomet in the programs’ final meeting as CAL rivals.
Kyle Donovan (9.9 points) was a force in the paint and Cam Keliher (9.0 points) was lights out from 3-point range, and down the lineup the Indians got contributions from guys like Ethan Catania, Rocco Kokinacis and others.
Yet as good as the Indians were individually, it was their bond as a group that elevated them to the next level.
“After practice they would go out to dinner together, before practice they’d go to Dunkin Donuts together, after the game [Wednesday night] they sat in the locker room and didn’t want to leave until I had to throw them out,” said Amesbury coach Thomas Comeau. “They were the true meaning of a team.”
Going into the state tournament 16-4 and as the No. 2 seed in the Division 3 North bracket, Amesbury took advantage of its home court advantage to avenge an earlier loss to North Reading in the sectional quarterfinals. Yet when it came time to face Weston in the North semifinals, the Indians knew they’d have their hands full with 6-foot-10 sophomore Sawyer Mayhugh, who had just put up 38 points in his team’s previous win over Newburyport.
“We knew going in that we were going to play against a 6-foot-10 kid, which is obviously the biggest kid we’ve seen all year, but we thought we had a good gameplan,” Comeau said. “I thought they did a really good job of it, unfortunately foul trouble was an issue, but that wasn’t for lack of toughness. Our kids payed fantastic, I don’t know what we could have done differently.”
Mayhugh proved too much in the end, scoring seven of his game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter to help Weston pull away in the final minutes for 55-50 win.
Yet painful as the ending was, Comeau said his boys should be proud of everything they accomplished this winter.
“This was just a fantastic season,” Comeau said. “The kids did everything that was asked of them and it was great to see hard work get rewarded.”
