Amid a tougher than usual field including many powerhouse schools that typically compete in a higher division, Amesbury boys and Pentucket girls track emerged supreme to win their respective Division 2 North Sectional championships.
The Amesbury boys (88 points) edged out Middlesex League powers Wakefield (78) and Burlington (75) as well as Cape Ann League champion North Reading (71.5) to win the championship, finishing the job after taking a close second at the Division 4 meet two springs ago.
The Pentucket girls, meanwhile, edged out powerhouse Cape Ann League champion North Reading by a narrow 98.5 to 92.5 margin. Melrose (71 points), Wilmington (60.5) and Weston (51) rounded out the top five.
LaPointe leads the way
Amesbury got strong showings in just about every event, but thrower Max LaPointe was the team’s top finisher after winning the Division 2 North title in the discus (140-8) while taking sixth in the shot put (43-2 1/4).
Ethan Rowe finished second in both the pentathlon (2,761 points) and 400 hurdles (57.78), Brady Dore took second in the long jump (31-6) and eighth in the javelin (137-5), Ryan Perkins was second in the discus (128-7) and Nick Marden placed fourth in the pentathlon (2,557) and triple jump (42-2).
For the girls, Amesbury finished 12th with 21 team points. Madison Sanchez tied for third in the pole vault (8-6) and Nixie Raymond was fourth in the 100 meters (13.00).
Epic showings by Rubio, Dickens
Pentucket’s championship weekend was powered in large part by Emily Rubio and Kinneal Dickens, who each turned in massive performances to help Pentucket edge out North Reading.
Dickens won the Division 2 North title in the triple jump (34-11), took sixth in the 100 hurdles (17.09) and teamed with Sabrina Campbell, Sage Smith and Reese Gallant to win the 4x100 (50.06). Rubio, meanwhile, won the sectional title in the high jump (5-2) and finished second in the 400 hurdles with a school record 66.22) and third in the long jump (17-10).
Gallant placed second in both the high jump (5-2) and 100 (12.81), Sabrina Campbell took second in the 200 (26.41) and fifth in the high jump (5-0), Syeira Campbell placed second in the 400 (59.59) and Smith placed fifth in the 100 (13.16) and seventh in the long jump (16-6 1/4) to round out the top performances.
“What a huge win for the girls,” said Pentucket coach Steve Derro. “They had such an outstanding team effort and I couldn’t be any more proud of them.”
The Pentucket boys finished 19th with six points. Kaiden Currie took fifth in the 110 hurdles (16.57) and seventh in the triple jump (40-11).
Ward wins three titles
Newburyport boys track standout Trevor Ward capped off his outstanding senior season with some impressive hardware, capturing two individual sectional titles while also helping the 4x400 relay to a school record and a title. Ward won the 200 (23.3) and triple jump (44-3) and teamed with Ethan Downs, TJ Carleo and Will Acquaviva to win the 4x400 (3:27.9).
Acquaviva also placed second in the 400 (50.82), Grayson Fowler continued his outstanding debut season by placing second in the high jump (6-4), Luigi Cesca took fifth in the discus (123-8), Carleo was sixth in the 800 (1:59.23) and Ean Hynes took eighth in the 110 hurdles (17.42).
Overall the Newburyport boys placed fifth with 55 team points, and the Newburyport girls were 19th with 11. Hailey LaRosa was the top performer, placing third in the mile (5:25.82), Blake Parker placed sixth in the 400 (62.66), Violet Moore was eighth in the 800 (2:28.77) and the girls 4x800 relay was eighth (11:00.25).
Stedfast, Gagnon win titles
Triton’s Graham Stedfast made the first day of competition at the Division 2 North sectional meet one to remember, as the UMass Lowell commit broke a school record that had stood since 2005 to win the sectional championship in the 800 meters.
Stedfast ran a 1:57.6 to place first overall, beating out Wilmington’s Sean Riley by less than a second, and when competition resumed on Sunday he was matched by teammate Reilly Gagnon, who won the sectional title in the 400 hurdles (56.49).
Gagnon also took third in the long jump (21-3), Eliot Lent was fourth in the javelin (143-8) and Parker Burns was sixth in the triple jump (41-1). The Triton boys finished ninth overall with 37 points, and the girls were seventh with 32 points.
Sarah Harrington led a strong team showing in the girls 2-mile, placing second (11:42) while Grace Sousa took fourth (12:06.58) and Ava Burl seventh (12:19.43). Teagan Wilson was sixth in the triple jump (33-6 1/2), Kendall Liebert was seventh in the 400 hurdles (71.34).
