Amesbury boys soccer closes out best season more than a decade

Early this fall it was apparent that Amesbury boys soccer had gotten better. The historically moribund program was suddenly competitive against quality Cape Ann League teams, but through the first three weeks that improvement wasn’t translating to the scoresheet.
But now? Amesbury has as many wins in the last week as it had in the past eight years.
Amesbury closed out its season on a two-game winning streak Wednesday night, beating Ipswich 4-1 to wrap up the program’s best season in more than a decade. Amesbury finishes the season 2-6-2 after coming off three straight winless seasons and six since 2012.
Coming off a dominant performance against Triton on Monday in which Amesbury took a commanding lead early, Amesbury once again seized control right out of the gate against Ipswich by scoring three goals before halftime. Jared Pender led the way offensively with two goals for Amesbury, with Drew Davis and Jake Hallinan each scoring once while Drew Mahoney added an assist. Charlie Mackie made five saves to record the win.
With the victory, Amesbury wrapped up the year 2-1-2 over the final five games of the season following an 0-5 start.
Amesbury 4, Ipswich 1
Goals: Jared Pender 2, Drew Davis, Jake Hallinan
Assists: Drew Mahoney
Saves: Charlie Mackie 5
Ipswich (0-9-1): 0 1 — 1
Amesbury (2-6-2): 3 1 — 4
