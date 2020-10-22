AMESBURY — The Amesbury boys soccer team has been through some tough times. Nobody currently associated with the program has ever been part of a win, and last year the Indians really never came close.
This year the signs of progress have been there, even if the results haven’t. Two close 1-0 losses, competitive efforts against some of the Cape Ann League’s top teams, no blowouts where the Indians were clearly outmatched. Amesbury has been giving itself a chance, and on Wednesday the Indians were finally rewarded with a small but meaningful step forward.
Playing its best all-around performance in years, Amesbury battled Cape Ann League rival Rockport to a 1-1 draw. Amesbury was able to get an early lead, and while the Indians could not keep Rockport off the scoresheet, the Indians largely dictated play in the first half and fourth quarter, frustrating Rockport’s offensive rhythm and keeping the Vikings at arm’s length throughout.
“Unbelievable performance,” said Amesbury coach Madison MacLean. “We came out and played a full 80 minutes, we had a ton of chances, unfortunately they [mostly] didn’t go in the back of the net, we had one, but we came out ready to go and our possession game was on. We had more opportunities than we’ve had in past games so it was a great performance.”
Amesbury jumped in front about 14 minutes in after midfielder Drew Davis and striker Jacob Malburg put on a minute-long clinic in the Rockport zone, weaving through the defense for an extended sequence that culminated with an open look by Malburg, who finished to give Amesbury a 1-0 lead.
“We’ve had good chemistry for a while,” Davis said. “It was just back and forth and once we saw the open look he was wide open in front of the goal.”
The Indians nearly extended their lead midway through the second quarter when a Rockport handball near the edge of the box gave Gabe Balog a direct free kick from about 20 yards out. Balog delivered a perfect strike to the top left corner, but the ball just barely bounced off the crossbar.
“That’s not the first time that’s happened with the crossbar,” MacLean said. “He’s got an unbelievable free kick so when that happens again hopefully the third one goes in the back of the net.”
Trailing 1-0 at halftime, Rockport came out looking like a different team to start the second half. The Vikings tied things up barely a minute into the third quarter after Sam Lamond chipped a nice shot over the goalie from the edge of the box, and Rockport had at least three other juicy scoring opportunities that it couldn’t capitalize on.
Once the fourth quarter began, however, Amesbury regained its footing and the last 20 minutes were a rock fight. The Indians had the best scoring opportunities down the stretch, including three more promising free kicks from Balog and with about seven minutes left a picture perfect cross by Malburg that went right across the goal line. That cross very nearly found the foot of a charging Amesbury player for a sure goal but just barely made it through untouched.
Though not the breakthrough in the win column the team was looking for, Amesbury’s players were encouraged by the result, especially given that Rockport had handed Amesbury four consecutive losses by scores of 3-0 or 4-0 dating back to 2018. Rockport, on the other hand, was clearly unhappy with its performance.
“We made it very difficult for us to generate any sustained offense,” said Rockport coach David Curley. “Sam Lamond made a really nice shot on goal early in the second half to get us going, credit him, but they’re a difficult team to play against and you’ve got to credit them for really not allowing us to get anything going here.”
Amesbury (0-5-1) is at Manchester Essex on Saturday at 10 a.m., while Rockport (3-1-2) hosts Lynnfield next Monday at 4 p.m.
Amesbury 1, Rockport 1
Goals: A — Jacob Malburg; R — Sam Lamond
Assists: A — Drew Davis; R — None
Saves: A — Charlie Mackie 7; R — Camden Wheeler 3
Rockport (3-1-2): 0 1 — 1
Amesbury (0-5-1): 1 0 — 1
