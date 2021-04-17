AMESBURY — For nearly a month now, nobody has been able to score on Amesbury football. The Indians came into Saturday's rivalry game with Pentucket coming off two straight shutouts, and it was clear from the jump they had no intention of letting Pentucket break that streak.
In what was the most dominant defensive performance in a season full of them, Amesbury smothered Pentucket for a 22-0 win and the team's third straight shutout. In the process Amesbury held Pentucket to just 18 total yards and a single first down on offense.
"Defense is about an attitude, and our kids have that," said Amesbury head coach Colin McQueen. "They love the game, they play the game hard, they run and tackle. They love running to the football, we practice it all the time, and these guys who are seniors have been practicing it for four years, every rep of every practice. That stuff matters to us and these guys take pride in that."
Much like in Week 4's throttling of North Reading, Amesbury took control of the game right away and never allowed Pentucket an opportunity to compete. The Indians forced a three and out on Pentucket's opening possession and immediately marched down the field to take an 8-0 lead, with JT Tilton scoring a 32-yard touchdown and a Kyle Donovan two-point conversion.
Amesbury made it 16-0 midway through the second quarter when Donovan finished a 12-play, 75-yard scoring drive with a 1-yard touchdown and a two-point conversion reception, and the Indians came within a yard of stretching the lead further on the final play of the half. Brady Dore made a 21-yard catch with under 10 seconds remaining on the last-minute drive, but with no timeouts remaining the Indians could not get a goal-line snap off before the whistle.
Pentucket's defense did step up in the second half to keep the game within reach. When Amesbury opened the third quarter with the ball, the Indians drove to the Pentucket goal line again before Andrew Melone and Joe Lynch got a third down tackle for a six-yard loss and then Will Sutton grabbed a fourth down interception in the end zone.
Pentucket immediately fumbled the ball away on their ensuing possession, with Derek Couture coming up with the loose ball, but Pentucket held strong again and forced a four-and-out to deny Amesbury points on three straight red zone possessions.
The offense couldn't capitalize, however, and when Amesbury got the ball back they wouldn't be denied a fourth time. The Indians immediately marched 85 yards in only seven plays, with Dore finishing on an eight-yard touchdown to wrap up the scoring. Pentucket would go three-and-out one more time before Amesbury's reserves killed the remaining clock on a crowd-pleasing 67-yard drive deep into Pentucket territory, with Thomas Buetow, Henry O'Neill, Luke Arsenault, Nick Marden and J'Quan Neal all rushing for big gains.
Amesbury finished with 444 yards of total offense, including a career-best passing day from Drew MacDonald, who went 7 for 10 with 122 yards. Dore (77 yards rushing) and Donovan (70 yards rushing) were the top two ball carriers for the Indians, who finished with 322 yards rushing on 46 carries.
With the win Amesbury improves to 4-1, but with Newburyport ending its season due to a COVID-19 outbreak, next week's annual rivalry game will not take place for the first time since 1930. McQueen said he feels horrible for Newburyport, but with the situation being what it is, he is hoping to find an alternative opponent so the Indians can finish up with one more game.
"We love football, every opportunity, we hated that we have a bye week last week, we want to play ball as long as they'll let us play ball," McQueen said. "So we'll be looking for someone, we'll make phone calls, we've already been in the process of trying to do that so we'll see what happens and get back to work on Monday and look at what we did today and move forward."
And if that doesn't work out and Saturday winds up being the end, McQueen said his team has a lot to be proud of.
"Our guys are incredibly resilient," he said. "This season has not been easy, the expectations from outside forces have changed a little bit and doing an already difficult task, which is competing in the sport of football, was made infinitely more difficult, and our guys rose to the occasion time and time again and I'm incredibly proud of them. I love coaching them, I'm glad that their my guys and we're really proud of what they were able to do."
Pentucket is now 0-4 and will wrap up its season next Friday against Triton.
***
Amesbury 22, Pentucket 0
Pentucket (0-4): 0 0 0 0 — 0
Amesbury (4-1): 8 8 0 6 — 22
First Quarter
A — JT Tilton 32 run (Kyle Donovan run), 3:40
Second Quarter
A — Donovan 1 run (Donovan pass from Drew MacDonald), 4:24
Fourth Quarter
A — Brady Dore 8 run (run failed), 7:40
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Amesbury (46-322) — Brady Dore 12-77, Kyle Donovan 11-70, JT Tilton 7-53, Jeremy Lopez 4-29, Drew MacDonald 3-26, Thomas Buetow 1-22, Nick Marden 2-13, Henry O'Neill 2-13, Luke Arsenault 1-8, J'Quan Neal 1-7, Shea Cucinotta 2-4; Pentucket (13-8) — Dylan O'Rourke 6-16, Andrew Melone 2-0, Johnny Igoe 2-(-2), Chase Dwight 3-(-6)
PASSING: Amesbury — Drew MacDonald 7-10-1, 122; Pentucket — Chase Dwight 2-5, 10
RECEIVING: Amesbury — Kyle Donovan 2-55, Tyler Mazzaglia 3-37, Brady Dore 1-21, Tim Gilleo 1-9; Pentucket — Dylan O'Rourke 2-10
