Amesbury girls finish chaotic season on top, win CAL vs. Cancer Baker title

Amesbury girls basketball never had a chance to get comfortable. First the Indians paused for two weeks on the eve of the season due to a precautionary School Committee decision, and once they got up and running they were consistently trying to figure things out on the fly.
Yet despite those setbacks, the Indians stood tall as champions in the end.
Amesbury completed a terrific, if chaotic, season on Thursday with a decisive 45-32 win over Ipswich in the CAL vs. Cancer Girls Baker championship game. The team overcame a 16-point outing by Ipswich standout and UConn women’s lacrosse commit Riley Daly and closed out the title with a strong fourth quarter finish.
“I think we had less than 20 something practices all season, so I’m so proud of these girls to do what we did and have the success we had,” said Amesbury coach Gregg Dollas.
Amesbury led 10-9 after the first quarter but took control in the second to pull ahead 26-16. Ipswich made a push in the third to make it 31-26 heading into the third, but from that point on the Indians seized control and never gave Ipswich an opportunity to steal the game late.
“Their zone always gives teams trouble, making you force shots from the outside,” Dollas said. “Daly is a tough player to cover, she makes their team move and their girl [Carter] King played well too, but once we started to move the ball better in the fourth quarter we were able to extend our lead.”
Avery Hallinan wrapped up her fantastic junior season with a team-high 13 points, leading a balanced team effort that saw sister McKenna Hallinan score 11, Olivia DeLong score 10 and Gabby Redford score nine on a trio of 3-pointers.
With the win Amesbury finishes the year at 9-3 overall, having also won its third straight CAL Baker regular season title in addition to the unique league tournament opportunity. Ipswich, which had won four straight heading into the final, wraps up its year at 5-6.
Amesbury 45, Ipswich 31
CAL vs. Cancer Baker Finals
Amesbury (45): M. Hallinan 4-0-11, Sullivan 0-0-0, DeLong 4-1-10, A. Hallinan 6-1-13, Pettet 0-0-0, Redford 3-0-9, Kimball 1-0-2, McAndrews 0-0-0, Dollas 0-0-0, Catarius 0-0-0.
3-pointers: Redford 3, M. Hallinan 3, DeLong
Ipswich (5-6): 9 7 10 5 — 31
Amesbury (9-3): 10 16 5 14 — 45
