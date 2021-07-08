Craig Genualdo wasn’t sure what to expect. The Amesbury Little League All-Stars manager knew his newest group had potential, but after missing an entire year to the pandemic it wasn’t clear if his players’ talent would translate to on-field results.
“You never know, it’s a lot of physical and emotional development between ages 10 and 12, and we have 13 kids on the team with three 11s,” said Genualdo, who also serves as athletic director at Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School. “We’ve had over 20 practices, attendance has been great, we’ve practiced through rain and heat, and the one thing I’d say is they’re really committed to one another and they’re putting each other first. That’s why it’s special and that’s why they want to keep playing.”
For the second time in three seasons Amesbury appears to have caught lightning in a bottle, and now the local all-stars are set to make another run at the District 15 title.
This week Amesbury will compete at the District 15 final four, qualifying after putting up a series of impressive performances during pool play. Should Amesbury advance out of districts, the team would have the opportunity to eventually make it all the way to Williamsport for the Little League World Series.
Amesbury won its first two pool play games in dominant fashion, first beating Beverly 14-4 before taking down Danvers National 10-6. A run of inclement weather has disrupted Amesbury since then, with the team losing 1-0 in a rain-shortened four-inning game against Manchester Essex before the final pool play game against Hamilton-Wenham was postponed multiple times.
That game likely won’t take place after it was postponed again due to poor field conditions Wednesday night, but the game was also rendered meaningless after Amesbury had already punched its ticket to the final four by virtue of tiebreakers.
Much like the 2018 Amesbury team that reached the District 15 championship round, this year’s team features a wealth of talent and depth in both the lineup and on the mound. Amesbury boasts five quality pitchers and throughout pool play the team consistently got strong offensive showings from up and down the lineup, with Connor Scialdone batting leadoff, Evan Murphy second, Connor Mazzaglia third and Michael Bayko cleanup.
“In general what I like about this team is from one to 13 we’re very balanced,” Genualdo said. “We’re more balanced than the 2018 team in a lot of ways because we hit one to nine and we’re not relying on a three-run homer from anyone.”
Scialdone and Logan Genualdo also have a direct connection to the 2018 team, which their older brothers played on, and Genualdo points to that summer as a formative experience for the younger 2021 squad.
“These guys did look up to them,” said Genualdo, who noted how four players from that team broke out as stars on Amesbury High’s varsity team this spring. “One thing that was cool is at the end of that season we did an invitational tournament, and we weren’t really practicing, but we had one practice where we invited the 9 and 10 year olds, so the current 11 and 12s, and they practiced with them and we showed them our drills.
“That was cool,” he continued. “It showed them they’re not major leaguers, they’re kids in town and kids who they can look up to as role models.”
Amesbury will be joined in the final four by Danvers American, Gloucester and Manchester Essex. The team learned its first opponent late Wednesday night and will open Thursday at either 5:30 to 6 p.m. at the Danvers American field.
2021 Amesbury Little League All-Stars
1 Jacob Noyes
2 Connor Scialdone
4 Jack Kusler
6 Logan Genualdo
8 Nicky Creps
9 Andy Bolth
11 Will Figulski
16 Connor Mazzaglia
19 Michael Bayko
20 John Iver Siegfried
22 Evan Murphy
24 Danny Dalton
29 Braden DeLisle
