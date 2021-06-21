After a year of sports that rarely resembled what players, coaches and fans around the state are accustomed to, Little League Baseball’s ultimate tournament is back and Amesbury’s Williamsport All-Star team is preparing for a run at the District 15 Championship.
The local squad was picked at the beginning of June and has been practicing almost daily in advance of their tournament opener Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. against Beverly at the Cashman Elementary School Fields.
“We have been practicing for a few weeks now in all kinds of conditions and are working to put our best foot forward in the tournament,” said head coach Craig Genualdo, who also serves as Hamilton-Wenham's athletic director. “We realize there was a time not very long ago that we weren’t even sure if this opportunity was going to be available to us and the other local leagues. We are working as hard and as smart as we can to create an experience for the players they’ll never forget. We are incredibly grateful for this chance.”
Thirteen players make-up the 2021 squad that will play four pool play games in eight days with the hopes of advancing to District 15's final four, which takes place after the Fourth of July.
The pitching staff includes Michael Bayko, Danny Dalton, Connor Mazzaglia, Evan Murphy and Connor Scialdone, who will all be counted on as the team navigates the gauntlet of pool play.
Murphy will also see innings at catcher and first base. Logan Genualdo will split catching duties with Murphy and will man the hot corner at third base when not behind the plate. Bayko (first base), Dalton (second base) and Scialdone (shortstop) will fill out the infield when they aren’t on the hill. Mazzaglia will fill multiple infield roles when not on the mound, and Will Figulski provides a big bat and will give the team with depth at the corner infield positions.
Six players will vie for time in the outfield. Nicholas Creps and Braden DeLisle have been working at the corner outfield spots. Anderson Bolth, Jack Kusler, Jacob Noyes and John Iver Siegfried have played well in practice at multiple positions and could all see innings patrolling the outfield as well.
“To be successful in this tournament, teams need every single player to contribute,” said Genualdo, who is assisted by Derek Scialdone, Leigh Noyes and Bill Figulski. “Teams that only have talent at the top can win some games, but they cannot win a tournament. Every player will have their chance to have their moment in a clutch spot. In order to be successful, we will be relying on every player to be at their best when their number is called. We can’t wait to get after it Thursday night at home in front of our fans."
Amesbury will play its home games in pool play at the Cashman Elementary School fields, and with construction on the new school expected to begin soon the team would move to other fields should it advance further into the tournament. Following Thursday's opener against Beverly, Amesbury will play Danvers National on Saturday, June 26 at 10 a.m. at Hamilton-Wenham, followed by Manchester Essex on Wednesday, June 30 at 7:30 p.m. at Ipswich and Hamilton-Wenham on Friday, July 2 at 5:30 p.m. at Danvers American.
