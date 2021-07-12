The Amesbury Little League All-Stars saw their Williamsport season come to an end on Saturday, falling 6-1 to Danvers American to be eliminated from the District 15 Final Four.
Amesbury led 1-0 through four innings of Saturday’s elimination game before Danvers American scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth. Connor Mazzaglia got the start and pitched the maximum 85 pitches through four innings, striking out 11 without allowing a hit, but the Danvers American hitters worked the count and forced him out earlier than hoped.
“Give credit to the Danvers American hitters,” said Amesbury coach Craig Genualdo. “They understood the strike zone and did not chase pitches. It caught up to us.”
With Mazzaglia out of the game, Danvers American started their half of the fifth inning with a couple walks, a perfectly placed bunt and a couple big hits. That broke the game open for the hosts and the lead was too much for Amesbury to overcome.
Amesbury scored its lone run in the top of the third inning. Connor Scialdone led off with a walk and advanced to second on a well-placed bunt by Evan Murphy. Scialdone took off for third on a passed ball and scored when the attempted throw bounced into left field.
Amesbury had another good chance to extend the lead in the top of the fifth when Scialdone and Murphy walked, making it to second and third on a another passed ball. The pair never came across, however, hurting Amesbury’s momentum and setting the stage for Danvers American’s big inning in the bottom of the frame.
Opening loss to Gloucester
Amesbury found itself in an elimination game situation after dropping its District 15 Final Four opener to Gloucester 9-1 in a rain-shortened four-inning game last Thursday.
After two scoreless innings highlighted by great defense and strong pitching from Amesbury’s Michael Bayko, Gloucester broke through with five runs in the third inning.
Amesbury responded in the top of the fourth when Mazzaglia walked, advanced to third on a Bayko single and scored after Andy Bolth grounded to second.
But that was as close as Amesbury got, as Scialdone came on in relief to start the fourth but was bitten by some sloppy defense and allowed four unearned runs.
With the season over, coach Genualdo, who was assisted by Derek Scialdone, Leigh Noyes and Bill Figulski, expressed his gratitude for his players and their families.
“This was an outstanding group of young men and an amazing group of families. They supported each other through thick and thin over the last month,” Genualdo said. “They were committed to buying in to what we were doing. They never wavered. We could not be more grateful for all they did to contribute to this experience.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.