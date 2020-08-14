Amesbury Little League was days away from opening tryouts when the pandemic first struck in mid-March. In the blink of an eye, league organizers went from preparing for another great spring to wondering if they’d even get to play at all.
A lot has happened in the five months since then, but despite the daunting challenges posed by the pandemic, Amesbury Little League did eventually get back on the diamond, and this week the league wrapped up the most unique and challenging season in its history.
Wednesday night the Majors Padres beat the Majors Orioles 10-2 at the Cashman Elementary School to capture the 2020 Amesbury Little League Majors championship. The Padres took control with a seven-run second inning and cruised to victory from there, and after the game Amesbury Little League President Leigh Noyes said the game was a satisfying conclusion to what turned out to be a memorable summer.
“Tonight was a great night for the league,” Noyes said. “There were many hurdles put in front of us and the real winner was all the players and families that got to have some sort of baseball in 2020.”
In order to hold its season, Amesbury Little League and other youth baseball organizations like it had to implement radical public health protocols to help ensure the safety of everyone involved. The league limited the number of spectators and marked down areas where people could watch to ensure social distancing. Players also stayed with their families instead of together in the dugout, and whenever players were in close proximity to one another they had to wear a mask.
There were a litany of other procedures as well, including the umpires not touching baseballs and working from behind the mound, coaches bringing bats to the dugouts with hand wipes and players washing their hands after every inning. Noyes said they did all of that plus whatever else the town asked to ensure they’d have the chance to play.
“It’s actually gone much better than we thought. We came in with the premise that we’d play until they told us we can’t play anymore,” Noyes said. “We knew going in that we might play four games and that’s it.”
Noyes said the players and their families all did a great job following the new rules, which helped things run much more smoothly.
“They were as much on board with having to do what we needed to do as the coaches, volunteers and board of directors were. It was a complete community effort to get this off the ground and staying afloat for as long as we could.”
While the season started far later than usual and won’t lead into the traditional Williamsport Little League All-Star season, Noyes said the Majors level still got nearly a full season’s worth of games in. The league also saw great turnout, with four full teams at the 11-12 age group, four teams at 9-10, two teams of 8-year-olds and three coach-pitched teams at 5-7.
Noyes said the younger age groups were pretty casual, but the league made a concerted effort to try and give the Majors kids a competitive season. The four teams wrapped up their regular season last week and played a short four-team playoff, which culminated with the Padres’ win on Wednesday.
“It was an incredible effort by so many people. There were roadblocks, obstacles, hurdles, whatever you want to call it,” Noyes said. “The ultimate goal was to give the kids a great baseball experience. So many people from the board, the coaches, the families and especially the players adapted to different pieces of guidance over and over again. Without everyone working together, this could have never happened.”
Sullivan, Mazzaglia power Padres
Trey Sullivan and Connor Mazzaglia delivered the big hits in the Majors Padres’ 10-2 win over the Orioles in Wednesday’s Amesbury Little League Majors championship game, knocking big triples to help power a seven-run second inning. Sullivan’s triple plated Danny Dalton and Owen Bartniski, while Mazzaglia blasted a bases-loaded, two-out triple to right to score John Ever Siegfried, JoJo Cucarella and Josh Roberts. Cucarella had an RBI double of his own as part of the rally, and Mazzaglia would score on an errant throw following his triple.
The Padres extended their lead in the fourth on a bases loaded walk by Logan Genualdo to score Noah Martin and then scored twice more in the fifth on RBI singles from Siegfried and Cucarella. Roberts got the win for the Padres with seven strikeouts over four shutout innings, and Dalton and Mazzaglia combined to close out the last two innings. Cam Coppen led the Orioles offensively with two hits.
With the 2020 season in the books, eight Padres and Orioles players will graduate out of the Little League program, including Coppen, Dylan Palen, Joe Puleo and Xavier Cole for the Orioles and Roberts, Bartniski, Maddy Sarno and Dylan Cook.
