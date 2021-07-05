Despite losing its third game of District 15 pool play to Manchester Essex 1-0 in a rain-shortened, four-inning game on Thursday, Amesbury Little League officially earned its place in the District 15 Final Four by virtue of tiebreakers.
Amesbury Little League coach Craig Genualdo confirmed that his team would make the Final Four regardless of the outcome of Tuesday’s final pool game against Hamilton-Wenham, giving the local team its first chance at the District 15 title since the storybook summer run in 2018.
The loss to Manchester Essex came despite an excellent outing by pitcher Michael Bayko, who allowed only an unearned run in the second inning and gave up two hits with four strikeouts in four efficient innings.
“Pitchers from both teams were excellent,” said Genualdo. “The conditions didn’t seem to affect either one of them very much. They were both able to mix speeds and locate pitches.”
Bayko was helped by some great defense, with the highlights including several big plays by second baseman Danny Dalton and a couple of impressive picks by first baseman Evan Murphy. Just before the game was called due to rain, Bayko also made a perfect play on a two-out bunt, fielding it cleanly and firing a perfect strike to first to retire the Hornets.
Murphy and Logan Genualdo each contributed hits for Amesbury in the loss.
Amesbury will play Hamilton-Wenham on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Danvers American, and then the team will move on to the Final Four, which starts Thursday night.
