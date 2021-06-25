Amesbury softball has dominated every opponent its faced so far this spring, and with Thursday’s 17-1 win over Northeast Regional the Indians are now one win away from a sectional title.
The Indians were in full control throughout their Division 3 North Semifinal victory, taking a 12-0 lead in the third inning before steadily adding on from there.
Pitcher Olivia DeLong had another great all-around day, striking out 19 batters while taking a no-hitter into the top of the seventh. DeLong wound up giving up two hits and a run in the seventh, but the Indians had the game well in hand by that point.
DeLong also led the offense with a two-run home run, and Amesbury had RBI spread out evenly across the entire lineup as the Indians enjoyed a strong team performance across the board.
Amesbury will now face its toughest test of the year, with No. 2 seeded St. Mary’s set to make the trip up to Amesbury Middle School on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Spartans have historically been among the top teams in the section and this year played a full 20-game regular season schedule, finishing 18-2 while winning the Catholic Central League title.
Led by standout pitcher Lily Newhall, St. Mary’s has cruised through the state tournament so far. The Spartans blanked Winthrop 6-0 in the sectional quarterfinals before beating Boston Latin Academy 8-2 in their semifinal game.
This will be Amesbury’s first trip to the Division 3 North Finals since 2018, when the Indians lost to Austin Prep in the sectional final. With a win the Indians would advance to the state semifinals for the first time since 2015.
Amesbury enters Saturday’s game at 14-0 on the year.
