Amesbury softball's Alana Delisle and Olivia DeLong delivered arguably the greatest combined pitching performance in area history on Wednesday, pitching back to back perfect games on the same afternoon to help their team sweep Georgetown and Hamilton-Wenham.
DeLong's perfect game was even more remarkable given that it was also her third consecutive no-hitter and that she struck out 14 of the 15 batters she faced.
Both perfect games came in five-inning, mercy rule wins. Amesbury first beat Georgetown 13-0, with Delisle striking out 11 batters while DeLong went 2 for 2 with a home run, three runs and four RBI. Ella Delisle, Ella Bezanson and Izzy Levasseur all went 2 for 3 with two runs as well to help round out the dominant Game 1 victory.
Then in the second game Amesbury beat Hamilton-Wenham 12-0. In addition to her dominance on the mound, DeLong went 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBI, Delisle got the bat going with three RBI and Bezanson went 2 for 3 with three runs scored.
Amesbury is now a perfect 10-0 on the season and will face Georgetown again Thursday before wrapping up the regular season against Rockport on Friday and Triton on Saturday.
***
Amesbury 13, Georgetown 0
Georgetown (0): Mansfield ss 2-0-0, Mogavero p 2-0-0, Dullea c 2-0-0, Caplin 1b 2-0-0, Halman cf 2-0-0, Skahan 3b 2-0-0, Ruggeiro 2b 1-0-0, Cooper rf 1-0-0, Mitchell rf 0-0-0, Allen lf 1-0-0, Furlong lf 0-0-0. Totals: 15-0-0
Amesbury (13): E. Delisle c 3-2-2, Bezanson cf 3-2-2, Arsenault 1-0-0, DeLong 1b 2-3-2, O. Levasseur ss 3-0-1, I. Levasseur 3b 3-2-2, A. Delisle p 3-0-1, Campbell lf 2-1-1, Catarius 2b 2-1-1, Deacon 1-1-1, Celia rf 2-1-0, M. DiPietro 0-0-0.
RBI: G — None; A — Bezanson, DeLong 4, I. Levasseur, A. Delisle, Campbell, M. DiPietro
HR: A — DeLong
WP: A. Delisle; LP: Mogavero
Georgetown (3-9): 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Amesbury (9-0): 4 6 1 2 0 — 13
Amesbury 12, Hamilton-Wenham 0
Amesbury (12): E. Delisle dp 3-0-0, Catarius c 1-0-0, Bezanson cf 3-3-2, DeLong p 3-2-2, I. Levasseur 1b 1-2-1, Fitzgerald 1-0-0, A. Delisle 2b 1-1-1, Deacon 1-0-0, O. Levasseur ss 3-0-1, Arsenault lf 1-2-1, M. DiPietro 1-0-0, Campbell 3b 2-1-2, Celia rf 2-0-1, Kirby 1-0-0.
RBI: DeLong 2, I. Levasseur, A. Delisle 3, Arsenault, Celia
WP: DeLong
Hamilton-Wenham: 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Amesbury (10-0): 5 4 2 1 0 — 12
