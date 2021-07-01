AMESBURY — Amesbury softball believed to the bitter end they could come back and win the state championship.
They believed after Olivia DeLong smashed a solo home run in the bottom of the first, giving Amesbury some momentum after Turners Falls struck for two big runs early.
They believed after Turners Falls outfielders Olivia Stafford, Emily Young and Molly Myers each made outstanding catches in the outfield, two of which prevented the Indians from tying the score while Young’s saw the centerfielder tumble over the fence to rob DeLong of a second homer.
They believed after Turners Falls’ eighth-grade catcher Madi Liimatainen struck for her second two-run hit of the game in the top of the seventh, extending her team’s lead to 5-1.
And they believed after getting down to their last out, sparking a three-run rally that nearly saw the Indians pull off the most stunning championship comeback in recent memory.
It wasn’t meant to be, but even in defeat Amesbury pushed perennial western powerhouse Turners Falls to the absolute brink before the Thunder finally pulled out the thrilling 5-4 win in Thursday’s Division 3 state championship game.
“It was a great game to be in, I have no qualms about anything we did,” said Amesbury coach Jacquie Waters, whose team finishes 16-1. “We came, we played and unfortunately we came up on the short end.”
Early on it looked as if Turners Falls may run away with a rout, as starting pitcher Alana DeLisle struggled early and was tagged for a two-run triple by Liimatainen with two outs in the first. DeLong’s first inning home run helped swing the momentum, but only briefly as the Thunder quickly ran off three hits in the top of the second, with Liv Whittier making it a 3-1 game with her RBI single to score Taryn Thayer.
Needing to stem the tide, Waters made the quick change to DeLong and the junior immediately responded by escaping the two-man jam.
With Turners Falls finally under control, Amesbury looked to go on offense, and in the third it looked as if the Indians had the game as good as tied. Ella DeLisle reached on a single and DeLong walked, and with two outs Izzy Levasseur smashed a rope to left field that looked like a sure double, only the left fielder Stafford made the incredible over the shoulder catch to end the inning.
Then in the fourth Amesbury left two runners on again, and in the fifth DeLong appeared to have her second solo home run before Young caught it in stride, tumbled over the fence and held on for the out to end the inning.
DeLong couldn’t keep Turners Falls at bay forever, however, and in the seventh the dam finally broke as Whittier reached on a walk, Myers was hit by a pitch and then Liimatainen struck for what turned out to be the game-winning two-run double.
Down to their last out in the bottom of the seventh, Amesbury made its last stand. After Lauren Celia singled earlier in the inning, Ella Bezanson walked and DeLong ripped a two-run double that this time no outfielder could chase down. Izzy Levasseur grounded to second, but an error kept Amesbury alive and allowed DeLong to come around and score. Olivia Levasseur then walked to put tying and winning runs on base, but Turners Falls pitcher Jade Tyler finally got the strikeout she needed to put Amesbury away for good.
“The team never said die, which is great, they made the most unbelievable plays in the outfield, you don’t see that often and it changes the game,” Waters said. “To be really honest, we have nothing to hang our heads about. We kind of cruised through the Cape Ann League but these games as of recent have been really tough. Bottom line is they’ve stepped up through all of them and our luck ran out.”
DeLong finished 2 for 4 with two runs, three RBI and a home run at the plate and with seven strikeouts and two runs allowed over 5.2 innings in the circle. Olivia Levasseur (single, walk) and Julia Campbell (two walks) both reached base twice, and for Turners Falls Liimatainen (four RBI), Whittier, Myers and Thayer all had two hits on the day.
The loss marks the end of the road for seniors Campbell, Madelyn DiPietro and Veronica Deacon, and after the game Campbell predicted that the returning Indians — including almost the entire starting lineup and all of its pitching — will have a great chance to make another run to the final next year.
But in the meantime, she also expressed gratitude that after the craziness that came with the pandemic, they had the chance to play out their season in its entirety and take it all the way to the final game.
“It was really awesome to get that for my senior year, to come back and have no masks, we were allowed to see each other and have a normal season, it made a great ending to my senior year and I’m so happy we played as many innings as we possibly could this year,” Campbell said. “I’m really proud of this team and what we’ve done.”
***
Turners Falls 5, Amesbury 4
Division 3 State Final
Turners Falls (5): Whittier 1b 3-1-2, Tyler p 4-0-0, Rode 3b 3-1-1, Myers rf 3-1-2, Sulda cr 0-1-0, Liimatainen c 4-0-2, Young cf 4-0-1, Thayer dh 4-1-2, Marchefka ss 2-0-0, Murphy 2b 3-0-1. Totals: 30-5-11
Amesbury (4): E. DeLisle c 4-0-1, Bezanson cf 3-1-0, DeLong 1b/p 3-2-2, I. Levasseur 3b/1b 3-0-0, O. Levasseur ss 3-0-1, A. DeLisle p/3b 4-0-1, Campbell lf 1-0-0, Catarius 2b 1-0-0, Deacon ph 1-0-0, Celia rf 3-1-1. Totals: 26-4-6
RBI: TF — Liimatainen 4, Whittier; A — DeLong 3
HR: A — DeLong
WP: Tyler; LP: A. DeLisle
Turners Falls (18-0): 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 — 5
Amesbury (16-1): 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 — 4
