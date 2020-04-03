Amesbury's Centric honored as High School P.E. Teacher of the Year

Amesbury High School physical education teacher Sarah Bixby Centric has been named the Massachusetts Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance’s 2020 High School Physical Education Teacher of the Year, the association announced this week.
Centric has served as a physical education teacher at Amesbury High since 2008, and in its award announcement, the association praised Centric for her role in developing new physical education courses, noting her ability to help students personalize their own physical education experience.
“From the moment Sarah stepped foot on the Amesbury High School campus, she has brought her passion for quality physical education and curriculum writing,” the award announcement said. “Sarah’s passion and commitment to the relevance and importance of individual lifelong fitness has resulted in a significant shift in how students and staff view physical education at Amesbury High School.”
Courses that Centric has introduced at Amesbury High include Fundamentals of Movement, Yoga and Mindfulness, and Advanced Conditioning, and one overarching goal of these and other courses are to make sure every student feels they are able to participate.
“Sarah believes that her role as a physical education teacher is to inspire personal growth through the deliberate creation of successful experiences for all students. She believes that students learn best in an environment that promotes non-judgement, personalization and choice,” the announcement reads. “Amazing things happen when quality of movement and physical literacy are valued and celebrated over athletic achievement, the playing field is leveled and all students feel safe and welcome to participate.”
In addition to her work at Amesbury High, Centric has also spent 19 years coaching swimming for SOLO Aquatics in Haverhill, and prior to her arrival in Amesbury she spent three years at Shore Educational Collaborative teaching both general physical education and adapted physical education for students in Pre-K through grade 12. She has also served on the association’s board as Adapted Vice President Elect and Adapted Vice President, presented at the USA Swimming New England Girls Leadership Summit and has written and received numerous grants to help further her educational missions.
Centric and her fellow award recipients will be honored at the 27th Annual MAHPERD Honors/Awards Banquet, which will be held on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel in Milford. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased at https://www.ma-hperd.org/Awards%20Banquet%20Information.htm.
