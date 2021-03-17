All winter long, Jared Dupere had the weekend of February 19 circled on his calendar.
The weekend marked the start of Northeastern University baseball’s season, and nearly a year after his sophomore year was cut short by the pandemic, the Amesbury resident would finally have the chance to resume his college career. Plus, the Huskies were opening against Wake Forest, who came into the season ranked No. 17 in the country and featured some familiar faces, including Dupere’s former Governor’s Academy teammate Shane Smith.
By the time it was over, the weekend also marked Dupere’s coming out party as an MLB Draft prospect.
The former Amesbury High and Governor’s Academy great tore the cover off the ball, going 6 for 13 (.462) with a home run, a double, four runs scored and four RBI in the three-game series against the Demon Deacons. He capped that off by leading the Huskies to a 14-11 upset win in the series finale, going 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBI.
Even to those who know him best, Dupere’s performance was eye-opening.
“I don’t want to say I was surprised, because that means I didn’t believe he could do it, but it was more how quickly he was able to do it,” said Northeastern baseball coach Mike Glavine. “We come out of the cages basically, the winter was cold here so we didn’t get outside much, if at all. And to face a pitching staff like theirs, they had one guy after another throwing 95-plus, and he was on time with everything right from the start until the finish of the series. I was really impressed with his timing and being able to adjust so quickly to that kind of pitching outside.”
And he’s shown no signs of slowing down since.
Dupere is in the midst of a career junior year, ranking among Northeastern’s leaders in batting average (.318), runs (10), hits (14), extra-base hits (6, including two home runs), RBI (7), on-base percentage (.412) and slugging percentage (.591). Along the way he’s turned heads throughout the college baseball community, including among pro scouts and opposing coaches.
“(Jared’s) got body language. He walks to plate and he means business,” said UMass Lowell coach Ken Harring, himself an Amesbury resident and whose River Hawks got a close look at Dupere this past weekend. “There is an aura he gives off. He’s in attack mode. He’s a swing. It’s impressive.
“He reminds me of a boxer. He’s got that face about him. He looks the pitcher in the eye,” Harring added later. “He’s an awesome kid. You can see he means a lot to that Northeastern program.”
The grandson of a former Northeastern hockey legend, Dupere came to the Huskies as a highly regarded prep prospect but took some time to adjust to the Division 1 game. As a freshman he was in and out of the lineup, enjoying stretches of brilliance along with some painful slumps, but last spring he was off to a brilliant start before the pandemic cut his season short after only 15 games.
Once the world shut down Dupere stayed in shape by working out at his family’s gym, and that summer he joined the Nashua Silver Knights of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League, earning First Team All-FCBL honors after helping lead the Silver Knights to the league championship. From there he spent the fall and winter working out with his Northeastern teammates, and now he believes all of that hard work and patience is paying off.
“I feel a lot more comfortable around the guys around the team and around the coaching staff, and I know what to expect,” Dupere said. “Obviously freshman year I went through that whole season kind of in and out of the lineup, and last year got cut short, so this is my first season playing consistently, but I still feel like I’ve done it before. Those first few years really helped and I just feel a lot more comfortable, and I think that’s a big thing for me.”
As a third-year college player, Dupere is eligible for the upcoming 2021 MLB Draft and has seen his stock rise dramatically over the past month. While Dupere is trying not to focus too hard on the draft, he acknowledged that having the chance to play professional baseball is a goal he’s worked towards for a long time, and one that his coach believes is well within reach.
“When you see him swing you can hear the sound, it’s a little different when he hits a baseball, you can hear the bat speed going through the strike zone,” Glavine said. “I think that’s what really sets him apart is his bat speed, his strength combined with that.
“I think the sky’s the limit for him,” he continued. “He’s certainly trending in the right direction and if he continues to do this he’s definitely going to be a high pick in the draft this year.”
