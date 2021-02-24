Since entering the Division 1 collegiate golf ranks in 2017, Amesbury’s Chris Francoeur has proven time and time again just how good he is.
The former St. John’s Prep star boasted a solid 74.3 scoring average as a freshman at University of Rhode Island, and improved that mark in both his sophomore (73.7) and junior (69.4) campaigns. He garnered two wins, eight top fives and 11 top 15 finishes during that time and, among a slew of other accomplishments, was named the 2020 New England Golfer of the Year.
Unfortunately, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic stripped Francoeur and his teammates the opportunity to compete in 2021, leaving him with plenty to think about as he moved forward with his promising career on the links.
“With our last two semesters of golf being cancelled, the NCAA gave everyone an extra year of eligibility,” said Francoeur. “So it was almost like a blessing in disguise, because it gives me the opportunity to go play for a top 25 program in the country.”
That top 25 program happens to be the University of Louisville, and Francoeur plans to transfer there for a graduate season of golf this fall.
“I talked it over with my (current) coach a little bit and he actually brought up the idea to me, saying that if I went to another school it would help me on my path to playing on the PGA Tour,” said Francoeur. “So I just entered the transfer portal, they reached out and I got in touch with them, and it ended up working out. I’ll be playing against some better competition and it just seemed like a good fit.”
Francoeur was considering a few other schools as well, but ultimately felt at home with Louisville. Due to the current travel restrictions and on campus protocols, he has yet to visit the University in person. But Francoeur says he’s spoken to some of the players on the team as well as the coaching staff, and is eager for this next chapter to begin.
Despite not playing for URI this past year, Francoeur turned in a terrific summer on the amateur circuit and says his game is in a great spot. Among his impressive accomplishments last summer were wins at the Ouimet Memorial Tournament, Gately Cup and Bay State Shootout (a professional event), as well as a semifinal appearance at the coveted Massachusetts Amateur. He’s also set four course records within the past year alone and was third in the entire country in scoring in the fall 2020 season before things were halted due to the virus.
Francoeur will have the opportunity to compete in one last spring season for the Rams beginning next month, then plans to play a ton of competitive golf over the summer before heading southwest.
His ultimate goal? Qualifying for the PGA Tour.
“The plan for after Louisville is to turn pro,” he said. “Go to (Qualifying) school, play in some professional events locally and work my up from there. It’s extremely competitive and guys try to get on tour for years before it actually happens, so you never really know. I just plan on working as hard as I can and trying to play to my full potential.”
Francoeur will earn his undergraduate degree in finance from URI and plans to take a few graduate courses during his time at Louisville. His golf game is in a great spot, and if he continues to strike the ball as well as he has been, there’s no reason why he can’t fulfill his dream of some day turning pro.
IN HIS BAG
A look inside Chris Francoeur’s golf bag
Driver: Titleist TSi3
Woods: Titleist TS3 fairway 3-wood
Irons: Titleist CB, steel shaft
Wedges: Titleist Vokey (46, 50, 54 and 58 degree clubs)
Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2
