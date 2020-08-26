ROWLEY — It was the type of moment you dream about as a young boy.
With the game scoreless in the bottom of the seventh, Justin Bolla stepped to the plate with a man on and two outs. The Rowley Rams led the defending champion Manchester Mariners 2-0 in the best-of-five Intertown Twilight League championship series, so with one swing of the bat Bolla could deliver his team their first title in nine years.
Yet by the time Bolla stepped into the box, the 29-year-old slugger from Groveland had cultivated a Thanos-like inevitability. Bolla had already hammered five extra base hits in the series, so when he smashed a walk-off, two-run home run to deliver the Rowley Rams the 2020 Intertown Twilight League title, it was hardly any surprise at all.
With his championship-winning home run, Bolla capped off one of the most dominant playoff performances in the 91-year-old Intertown Twilight League’s history. The former Pentucket baseball star went 11 for 18 (.611) with 4 home runs, 5 doubles and 16 RBI to lead the Rams to a perfect 5-0 mark in the playoffs. In Rowley’s three-game sweep of the Mariners, he was 7 for 10 with three home runs, three doubles and 10 RBI.
That would be a remarkable run for any player, much less someone a week away from their 30th birthday. Factor in the pandemic-disrupted schedule and the influx of young college talent from other leagues, the idea that someone like Bolla could emerge as the league’s top player is almost unfathomable.
“The amount of work that he puts in, this doesn’t happen by accident,” said Rowley Rams manager Jeff Wood. “It’s impressive to me as a coach and I point it out often that it’s what [the other players] should be doing if they’re 24-25 and want to play competitively into their 30s.”
Years after most players his age finished playing, Bolla is still at it and playing the best baseball of his career. While every other aspect of his life has changed over the years, baseball has remained the one constant, and Bolla said he’s not looking to stop anytime soon.
“It’s definitely more of a work-life balance, making sure you prioritize your stuff at work so you can get to games on time,” Bolla said. “It’s definitely difficult in that regard, but I’m turning 30 in a week, so I’m happy to still be playing, taking it day by day and fortunate to be out there having fun. It’s still competitive but I’m still doing it because I love it.”
A lifelong passion
Bolla has been playing baseball from the time he was old enough to pick up a bat. Whether it was T-Ball, Little League or pickup games in his backyard, Bolla was constantly on the diamond, steadily growing into one of the Pentucket area’s top young players.
Upon reaching high school, Bolla broke into Pentucket’s starting lineup as a sophomore and helped lead the Sachems to three straight postseason appearances. His senior year in 2008 he enjoyed a terrific season at the plate, batting .424 with four home runs, 28 RBI, 19 runs and 15 walks.
“He’s the type of guy where he was like a tough guy, but he was a great teammate. When you came to the park you felt good that he was on your side,” said former Pentucket baseball coach Tom L’Italien. “The best thing I could say about him is he’s a great competitor, a great teammate and a great kid.”
Following his graduation, Bolla went on to play Division 3 college baseball at Wentworth. He enjoyed a successful four-year career at Wentworth, helping lead the Leopards to two conference semifinals and an ECAC Tournament championship game while serving as team captain in 2012.
Meanwhile, Bolla remained a dominant force on the local summer baseball circuit. In 2009 he was a part of the Newburyport Post 150 Senior Legion team that went 29-0 in Massachusetts, won a state title and made a run in the American Legion Northeast Regional to finish the summer 31-2.
“That summer was incredible,” Bolla said. “The talent on that team was ridiculous. Guys like Mike Johnson from Brooks, Cam Kneeland out of Triton, both of those guys [played professionally after] college so the talent on that team was second to none.”
After aging out of the Legion program, Bolla joined the Rowley Rams of the Intertown Twilight League in the summer of 2010. The Rams, just four years removed from a winless season and having recently endured a two-decade playoff drought, were enjoying a resurgence and Bolla played a major role in the team’s rise. In his second year with the team, Bolla helped lead the Rams to the 2011 ITL championship, and following his graduation from Wentworth in 2012 he stuck around and has remained a key bat at the heart of the Rams’ lineup ever since.
Still going strong
One of the most impressive things about Bolla’s tenure with the Rams, his coaches say, is how he’s continued to improve over the course of his decade with the team.
“He’s a better player now at 30 than he was at 22. The reason for that is primarily he’s very in tune with taking care of his body,” Wood said. “His body changed somewhere around 24-25, and he has been on an upward trend since he did that. Even at 30 he’s as good as I’ve ever seen him.”
Bolla said he dedicated himself to the gym about five years ago and is now in better shape than he was even when he was in high school or college. He decided to focus on his health not just for baseball, but for life, and the decision has paid off in a variety of ways.
Beyond his physical transformation, Bolla also has nearly 25 years of baseball experience to draw from, so when he steps to the plate in a big spot, he’s well prepared mentally to handle any situation.
“Overall I haven’t changed my approach,” Bolla said. “And it sounds silly but having fun, keeping it light and keeping your head clear, it can only help.”
Life is a lot different for Bolla now than it was when he first joined the Rams. He recently got married and works full-time as a superintendent for a construction company. If at some point in the last couple of years he’d decided to hang up his cleats and move on, nobody would have blamed him.
So after all these years, why keep coming back?
“It’s really a testament to not only Woody who runs the team, who I consider a good friend now, but the guys in general,” Bolla said. “We’ve had a good core of guys since when I started, and that’s a testament to them and how much we love to compete and love the game, and that’s why I keep coming back.”
