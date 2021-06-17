BATTING

Minimum 20 at bats

Name School H AB Avg.

 

 

Jacob Buontempo Newburyport 18 40 .450

Cael Kohan Triton 23 53 .434

Joseph Abt Triton 19 46 .413

 

Joe Lynch Pentucket 16 40 .400

Lucas Stallard Newburyport 20 51 .392

Shea Cucinotta Amesbury 9 23 .391

Michael Habib Newburyport 9 23 .391

Jake Harring Amesbury 19 49 .388

Brady Lindholm Triton 18 47 .383

Ethan Hunt Pentucket 17 45 .378

Trevor Kamuda Pentucket 17 45 .378

Will Roberts Pentucket 17 45 .378

Chase Dwight Pentucket 18 48 .375

Jack Lucido Georgetown 15 43 .349

Iain Kantorski Georgetown 17 49 .347

Drew MacDonald Amesbury 15 45 .333

Ryan Archer Newburyport 15 46 .326

Trevor Kimball Amesbury 13 41 .317

Kyle Odoy Triton 13 41 .317

Garrett Sedgwick Georgetown 14 46 .304

 

RUNS

Name School R

Jacob Buontempo Newburyport 16

Lucas Stallard Newburyport 16

Drew MacDonald Amesbury 13

Jake Harring Amesbury 12

Tony Lucci Newburyport 12

Ethan Hunt Pentucket 12

Joe Lynch Pentucket 12

Iain Kantorski Georgetown 11

Chase Dwight Pentucket 11

Trevor Kamuda Pentucket 11

Kyle Odoy Triton 11

Brady Lindholm Triton 11

Andrew Melone Pentucket 10

Cael Kohan Triton 10

Dylan Watson Triton 10

 

RBI

Name School RBI

Ryan Archer Newburyport 17

Chase Dwight Pentucket 16

Jacob Buontempo Newburyport 14

Trevor Kamuda Pentucket 13

Joseph Abt Triton 13

Trevor Kimball Amesbury 11

Jeremy Lopez Amesbury 11

Tim Gilleo Amesbury 10

Brady Lindholm Triton 9

Drew MacDonald Amesbury 8

Cael Kohan Triton 8

Ryan Lindholm Triton 8

 

HOME RUNS

Name School HR

Jacob Buontempo Newburyport 4

Alex Pinkham Pentucket 2

Shea Cucinotta Amesbury 1

Jack Fehlner Newburyport 1

Jax Budgell Newburyport 1

Silas Bucco Pentucket 1

Joseph Abt Triton 1

Cael Kohan Triton 1

Dylan Watson Triton 1

 

PITCHING

Minimum 15 innings pitched

Name School IP ER ERA

 

Jack Fehlner Newburyport 44 9 1.43

Ethan Hunt Pentucket 41.1 9 1.52

Jack Lucido Georgetown 18 6 2.33

 

Rob Popielski Georgetown 15.2 6 2.68

Lucas Stallard Newburyport 20.2 8 2.71

Trevor Kimball Amesbury 29 14 3.38

Garrett Sedgwick Georgetown 18 9 3.50

Owen Tahnk Newburyport 28.2 15 3.66

Chase Dwight Pentucket 27.1 15 3.84

Dylan Watson Triton 24.2 14 3.97

 

STRIKEOUTS

Name School K

Ethan Hunt Pentucket 44

Cael Kohan Triton 41

Jack Fehlner Newburyport 28

Drew MacDonald Amesbury 26

Owen Tahnk Newburyport 26

Jeremy Lopez Amesbury 25

Trevor Kimball Amesbury 20

Chase Dwight Pentucket 19

Cole Daniels Triton 17

Lucas Stallard Newburyport 16

