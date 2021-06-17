BATTING
Minimum 20 at bats
Name School H AB Avg.
Jacob Buontempo Newburyport 18 40 .450
Cael Kohan Triton 23 53 .434
Joseph Abt Triton 19 46 .413
Joe Lynch Pentucket 16 40 .400
Lucas Stallard Newburyport 20 51 .392
Shea Cucinotta Amesbury 9 23 .391
Michael Habib Newburyport 9 23 .391
Jake Harring Amesbury 19 49 .388
Brady Lindholm Triton 18 47 .383
Ethan Hunt Pentucket 17 45 .378
Trevor Kamuda Pentucket 17 45 .378
Will Roberts Pentucket 17 45 .378
Chase Dwight Pentucket 18 48 .375
Jack Lucido Georgetown 15 43 .349
Iain Kantorski Georgetown 17 49 .347
Drew MacDonald Amesbury 15 45 .333
Ryan Archer Newburyport 15 46 .326
Trevor Kimball Amesbury 13 41 .317
Kyle Odoy Triton 13 41 .317
Garrett Sedgwick Georgetown 14 46 .304
RUNS
Name School R
Jacob Buontempo Newburyport 16
Lucas Stallard Newburyport 16
Drew MacDonald Amesbury 13
Jake Harring Amesbury 12
Tony Lucci Newburyport 12
Ethan Hunt Pentucket 12
Joe Lynch Pentucket 12
Iain Kantorski Georgetown 11
Chase Dwight Pentucket 11
Trevor Kamuda Pentucket 11
Kyle Odoy Triton 11
Brady Lindholm Triton 11
Andrew Melone Pentucket 10
Cael Kohan Triton 10
Dylan Watson Triton 10
RBI
Name School RBI
Ryan Archer Newburyport 17
Chase Dwight Pentucket 16
Jacob Buontempo Newburyport 14
Trevor Kamuda Pentucket 13
Joseph Abt Triton 13
Trevor Kimball Amesbury 11
Jeremy Lopez Amesbury 11
Tim Gilleo Amesbury 10
Brady Lindholm Triton 9
Drew MacDonald Amesbury 8
Cael Kohan Triton 8
Ryan Lindholm Triton 8
HOME RUNS
Name School HR
Jacob Buontempo Newburyport 4
Alex Pinkham Pentucket 2
Shea Cucinotta Amesbury 1
Jack Fehlner Newburyport 1
Jax Budgell Newburyport 1
Silas Bucco Pentucket 1
Joseph Abt Triton 1
Cael Kohan Triton 1
Dylan Watson Triton 1
PITCHING
Minimum 15 innings pitched
Name School IP ER ERA
Jack Fehlner Newburyport 44 9 1.43
Ethan Hunt Pentucket 41.1 9 1.52
Jack Lucido Georgetown 18 6 2.33
Rob Popielski Georgetown 15.2 6 2.68
Lucas Stallard Newburyport 20.2 8 2.71
Trevor Kimball Amesbury 29 14 3.38
Garrett Sedgwick Georgetown 18 9 3.50
Owen Tahnk Newburyport 28.2 15 3.66
Chase Dwight Pentucket 27.1 15 3.84
Dylan Watson Triton 24.2 14 3.97
STRIKEOUTS
Name School K
Ethan Hunt Pentucket 44
Cael Kohan Triton 41
Jack Fehlner Newburyport 28
Drew MacDonald Amesbury 26
Owen Tahnk Newburyport 26
Jeremy Lopez Amesbury 25
Trevor Kimball Amesbury 20
Chase Dwight Pentucket 19
Cole Daniels Triton 17
Lucas Stallard Newburyport 16
