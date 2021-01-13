Boys Basketball
SCORING
Player School G Pts PPG
Kyle Odoy Triton 2 38 19.0
Harrison Lien Georgetown 3 56 18.7
Jacob Robertson Newburyport 2 34 17.0
Quintin McHale Triton 2 33 16.5
Ronan Brown Newburyport 2 24 12.0
Justin Murphy Georgetown 3 34 11.3
Jack Lucido Georgetown 3 31 10.3
Grant Lyon Georgetown 3 28 9.3
Dylan Wilkinson Triton 2 16 8.0
Jack Fehlner Newburyport 2 15 7.5
3-POINTERS
Player School 3s
Jack Lucido Georgetown 8
Harrison Lien Georgetown 6
Justin Murphy Georgetown 6
Jacob Robertson Newburyport 5
Kyle Odoy Triton 5
Girls Basketball
SCORING
Player School G Pts PPG
Olivia Kiricoples Triton 2 27 13.5
Abigail Gillingham Newburyport 3 39 13.0
Abby Dube Pentucket 3 33 11.0
Carena Ziolkowski Georgetown 3 31 10.3
Mackenzie Currie Pentucket 3 28 9.3
Arielle Cleveland Pentucket 3 25 8.3
Molly Kimball Triton 2 16 8.0
Deirdre McElhinney Newburyport 3 21 7.0
Caitlin Frary Triton 2 13 6.5
Maeve Heffernan Triton 2 12 6.0
3-POINTERS
Player School 3s
Abby Dube Pentucket 7
Carena Ziolkowski Georgetown 5
Molly Kimball Triton 4
Deirdre McElhinney Newburyport 3
Five tied with two each
