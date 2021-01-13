Boys Basketball

SCORING

Player School G Pts PPG

Kyle Odoy Triton 2 38 19.0

Harrison Lien Georgetown 3 56 18.7

Jacob Robertson Newburyport 2 34 17.0

Quintin McHale Triton 2 33 16.5

Ronan Brown Newburyport 2 24 12.0

Justin Murphy Georgetown 3 34 11.3

Jack Lucido Georgetown 3 31 10.3

Grant Lyon Georgetown 3 28 9.3

Dylan Wilkinson Triton 2 16 8.0

Jack Fehlner Newburyport 2 15 7.5

 

3-POINTERS

Player School 3s

 

Jack Lucido Georgetown 8

Harrison Lien Georgetown 6

Justin Murphy Georgetown 6

Jacob Robertson Newburyport 5

Kyle Odoy Triton 5 

 

 

Girls Basketball

SCORING

Player School G Pts PPG

Olivia Kiricoples Triton 2 27 13.5

Abigail Gillingham Newburyport 3 39 13.0

Abby Dube Pentucket 3 33 11.0

Carena Ziolkowski Georgetown 3 31 10.3

Mackenzie Currie Pentucket 3 28 9.3

Arielle Cleveland Pentucket 3 25 8.3

Molly Kimball Triton 2 16 8.0

Deirdre McElhinney Newburyport 3 21 7.0

Caitlin Frary Triton 2 13 6.5

Maeve Heffernan Triton 2 12 6.0

 

3-POINTERS

Player School 3s

Abby Dube Pentucket 7

Carena Ziolkowski Georgetown 5

Molly Kimball Triton 4

Deirdre McElhinney Newburyport 3

Five tied with two each

 

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you