Boys Basketball

SCORING

Player School G Pts PPG

Jacob Robertson Newburyport 10 191 19.1

Cam Keliher Amesbury 10 190 19.0

Justin Murphy Georgetown 5 73 14.6

Harrison Lien Georgetown 5 70 14.0

Kyle Odoy Triton 10 116 11.6

Quintin McHale Triton 10 115 11.5

Silas Bucco Pentucket 6 65 10.8

Nick Daly Pentucket 6 63 10.5

Dylan Wilkinson Triton 10 101 10.1

Matt Welch Amesbury 10 99 9.9

Ronan Brown Newburyport 10 96 9.6

Grant Lyon Georgetown 5 48 9.6

Kyle Donovan Amesbury 10 84 8.4

Jack Fehlner Newburyport 10 78 7.8

Rocco Kokinacis Amesbury 10 75 7.5

 

3-POINTERS

Player School 3s

Jacob Robertson Newburyport 37

Cam Keliher Amesbury 36

Jack Fehlner Newburyport 18

Ronan Brown Newburyport 15

Justin Murphy Georgetown 14

Dylan Wilkinson Triton 14

Griffin Dupuis Triton 13

Kyle Odoy Triton 12

Jack Lucido Georgetown 9

Harrison Lien Georgetown 8

Finn Sullivan Newburyport 8

Silas Bucco Pentucket 8

Travis Overbaugh Triton 8

Matt Welch Amesbury 7

Rocco Kokinacis Amesbury 7

 

TOP GAMES

Points Player School Game

44 Cam Keliher Amesbury Feb. 5 at Newburyport

33 Harrison Lien Georgetown Jan. 11 vs. Triton

28 Jacob Robertson Newburyport Jan. 5 at Ipswich

28 Cam Keliher Amesbury Jan. 22 at Lynnfield

25 Justin Murphy Georgetown Jan. 15 vs. Manchester Essex

 

Girls Basketball

SCORING

Player School G Pts PPG

Avery Hallinan Amesbury 9 171 19.0

Abigail Gillingham Newburyport 9 108 12.0

Mackenzie Currie Pentucket 9 101 11.2

Arielle Cleveland Pentucket 8 83 10.4

Molly Kimball Triton 9 90 10.0

Carena Ziolkowski Georgetown 4 40 10.0

Jacqueline Doucette Newburyport 9 70 7.8

Abby Dube Pentucket 8 60 7.5

Gabby Redford Amesbury 9 66 7.3

Deirdre McElhinney Newburyport 9 66 7.3

Olivia DeLong Amesbury 9 60 6.7

Olivia Kiricoples Triton 9 58 6.4

Marley Morrison Georgetown 3 17 5.7

McKenna Hallinan Amesbury 9 50 5.6

Tyrah Marcelin Georgetown 4 22 5.5

 

3-POINTERS

Player School 3s

Molly Kimball Triton 21

Arielle Cleveland Pentucket 13

Abby Dube Pentucket 12

Deirdre McElhinney Newburyport 10

Jacqueline Doucette Newburyport 10

Mackenzie Currie Pentucket 8

Avery Hallinan Amesbury 7

Gabby Redford Amesbury 7

Carena Ziolkowski Georgetown 7

Ava DiBurro Pentucket 7

Gabby Bellacqua Pentucket 5

McKenna Hallinan Amesbury 4

 

TOP GAMES

Points Player School Game

32 Avery Hallinan Amesbury Jan. 29 at North Reading

26 Avery Hallinan Amesbury Jan. 27 vs. Triton

22 Avery Hallinan Amesbury Feb. 6 at Rockport

21 Olivia Kiricoples Triton Jan. 11 vs. Georgetown

21 Avery Hallinan Amesbury Feb. 8 at Hamilton-Wenham

 

NOTE: Stats current through Wednesday and do not include games played Thursday night. Pentucket boys basketball stats missing Feb. 4 game against Lynnfield.

