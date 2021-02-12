Boys Basketball
SCORING
Player School G Pts PPG
Jacob Robertson Newburyport 10 191 19.1
Cam Keliher Amesbury 10 190 19.0
Justin Murphy Georgetown 5 73 14.6
Harrison Lien Georgetown 5 70 14.0
Kyle Odoy Triton 10 116 11.6
Quintin McHale Triton 10 115 11.5
Silas Bucco Pentucket 6 65 10.8
Nick Daly Pentucket 6 63 10.5
Dylan Wilkinson Triton 10 101 10.1
Matt Welch Amesbury 10 99 9.9
Ronan Brown Newburyport 10 96 9.6
Grant Lyon Georgetown 5 48 9.6
Kyle Donovan Amesbury 10 84 8.4
Jack Fehlner Newburyport 10 78 7.8
Rocco Kokinacis Amesbury 10 75 7.5
3-POINTERS
Player School 3s
Jacob Robertson Newburyport 37
Cam Keliher Amesbury 36
Jack Fehlner Newburyport 18
Ronan Brown Newburyport 15
Justin Murphy Georgetown 14
Dylan Wilkinson Triton 14
Griffin Dupuis Triton 13
Kyle Odoy Triton 12
Jack Lucido Georgetown 9
Harrison Lien Georgetown 8
Finn Sullivan Newburyport 8
Silas Bucco Pentucket 8
Travis Overbaugh Triton 8
Matt Welch Amesbury 7
Rocco Kokinacis Amesbury 7
TOP GAMES
Points Player School Game
44 Cam Keliher Amesbury Feb. 5 at Newburyport
33 Harrison Lien Georgetown Jan. 11 vs. Triton
28 Jacob Robertson Newburyport Jan. 5 at Ipswich
28 Cam Keliher Amesbury Jan. 22 at Lynnfield
25 Justin Murphy Georgetown Jan. 15 vs. Manchester Essex
Girls Basketball
SCORING
Player School G Pts PPG
Avery Hallinan Amesbury 9 171 19.0
Abigail Gillingham Newburyport 9 108 12.0
Mackenzie Currie Pentucket 9 101 11.2
Arielle Cleveland Pentucket 8 83 10.4
Molly Kimball Triton 9 90 10.0
Carena Ziolkowski Georgetown 4 40 10.0
Jacqueline Doucette Newburyport 9 70 7.8
Abby Dube Pentucket 8 60 7.5
Gabby Redford Amesbury 9 66 7.3
Deirdre McElhinney Newburyport 9 66 7.3
Olivia DeLong Amesbury 9 60 6.7
Olivia Kiricoples Triton 9 58 6.4
Marley Morrison Georgetown 3 17 5.7
McKenna Hallinan Amesbury 9 50 5.6
Tyrah Marcelin Georgetown 4 22 5.5
3-POINTERS
Player School 3s
Molly Kimball Triton 21
Arielle Cleveland Pentucket 13
Abby Dube Pentucket 12
Deirdre McElhinney Newburyport 10
Jacqueline Doucette Newburyport 10
Mackenzie Currie Pentucket 8
Avery Hallinan Amesbury 7
Gabby Redford Amesbury 7
Carena Ziolkowski Georgetown 7
Ava DiBurro Pentucket 7
Gabby Bellacqua Pentucket 5
McKenna Hallinan Amesbury 4
TOP GAMES
Points Player School Game
32 Avery Hallinan Amesbury Jan. 29 at North Reading
26 Avery Hallinan Amesbury Jan. 27 vs. Triton
22 Avery Hallinan Amesbury Feb. 6 at Rockport
21 Olivia Kiricoples Triton Jan. 11 vs. Georgetown
21 Avery Hallinan Amesbury Feb. 8 at Hamilton-Wenham
NOTE: Stats current through Wednesday and do not include games played Thursday night. Pentucket boys basketball stats missing Feb. 4 game against Lynnfield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.