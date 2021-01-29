Boys Basketball

SCORING

Player School G Pts PPG

Jacob Robertson Newburyport 7 134 19.1

Cam Keliher Amesbury 5 83 16.6

Justin Murphy Georgetown 5 73 14.6

Harrison Lien Georgetown 5 70 14.0

Silas Bucco Pentucket 2 27 13.5

Kyle Odoy Triton 7 91 13.0

Quintin McHale Triton 7 80 11.4

Nick Daly Pentucket 2 22 11.0

Dylan Wilkinson Triton 7 72 10.3

Kyle Donovan Amesbury 5 48 9.6

Grant Lyon Georgetown 5 48 9.6

3-POINTERS

Player School 3s

Jacob Robertson Newburyport 26

Justin Murphy Georgetown 14

Cam Keliher Amesbury 13

Dylan Wilkinson Triton 13

Jack Lucido Georgetown 9

Jack Fehlner Newburyport 9

Ronan Brown Newburyport 9

Kyle Odoy Triton 9

Harrison Lien Georgetown 8

Griffin DuPuis Triton 8

TOP GAMES

Points Player School Game

33 Harrison Lien Georgetown Jan. 11 vs. Triton

28 Jacob Robertson Newburyport Jan. 5 at Ipswich

28 Cam Keliher Amesbury Jan. 22 at Lynnfield

25 Justin Murphy Georgetown Jan. 15 vs. Manchester Essex

23 Jacob Robertson Newburyport Jan. 26 vs. Pentucket

Girls Basketball

SCORING

Player School G Pts PPG

Avery Hallinan Amesbury 4 72 18.0

Abigail Gillingham Newburyport 5 67 13.4

Arielle Cleveland Pentucket 6 63 10.5

Carena Ziolkowski Georgetown 4 40 10.0

Olivia Kiricoples Triton 5 46 9.2

Mackenzie Currie Pentucket 6 53 8.8

Deirdre McElhinney Newburyport 5 43 8.6

Molly Kimball Triton 5 43 8.6

Abby Dube Pentucket 6 46 7.7

Gabby Redford Amesbury 4 25 6.3

3-POINTERS

Player School 3s

Molly Kimball Triton 10

Abby Dube Pentucket 9

Arielle Cleveland Pentucket 9

Carena Ziolkowski Georgetown 7

Deirdre McElhinney Newburyport 6

Ava DiBurro Pentucket 6

Avery Hallinan Amesbury 5

Gabby Bellacqua Pentucket 5

Mackenzie Currie Pentucket 4

Ciara Sullivan Amesbury 3

Jacqueline Doucette Newburyport 3

TOP GAMES

Points Player School Game

26 Avery Hallinan Amesbury Jan. 27 vs. Triton

21 Olivia Kiricoples Triton Jan. 11 vs. Georgetown

20 Abigail Gillingham Newburyport Jan. 19 vs. Amesbury

18 Avery Hallinan Amesbury Jan. 22 vs. Lynnfield

17 Abigail Gillingham Newburyport Jan. 5 vs. Ipswich

17 Arielle Cleveland Pentucket Jan. 15 at Manchester Essex

