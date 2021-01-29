Boys Basketball
SCORING
Player School G Pts PPG
Jacob Robertson Newburyport 7 134 19.1
Cam Keliher Amesbury 5 83 16.6
Justin Murphy Georgetown 5 73 14.6
Harrison Lien Georgetown 5 70 14.0
Silas Bucco Pentucket 2 27 13.5
Kyle Odoy Triton 7 91 13.0
Quintin McHale Triton 7 80 11.4
Nick Daly Pentucket 2 22 11.0
Dylan Wilkinson Triton 7 72 10.3
Kyle Donovan Amesbury 5 48 9.6
Grant Lyon Georgetown 5 48 9.6
3-POINTERS
Player School 3s
Jacob Robertson Newburyport 26
Justin Murphy Georgetown 14
Cam Keliher Amesbury 13
Dylan Wilkinson Triton 13
Jack Lucido Georgetown 9
Jack Fehlner Newburyport 9
Ronan Brown Newburyport 9
Kyle Odoy Triton 9
Harrison Lien Georgetown 8
Griffin DuPuis Triton 8
TOP GAMES
Points Player School Game
33 Harrison Lien Georgetown Jan. 11 vs. Triton
28 Jacob Robertson Newburyport Jan. 5 at Ipswich
28 Cam Keliher Amesbury Jan. 22 at Lynnfield
25 Justin Murphy Georgetown Jan. 15 vs. Manchester Essex
23 Jacob Robertson Newburyport Jan. 26 vs. Pentucket
Girls Basketball
SCORING
Player School G Pts PPG
Avery Hallinan Amesbury 4 72 18.0
Abigail Gillingham Newburyport 5 67 13.4
Arielle Cleveland Pentucket 6 63 10.5
Carena Ziolkowski Georgetown 4 40 10.0
Olivia Kiricoples Triton 5 46 9.2
Mackenzie Currie Pentucket 6 53 8.8
Deirdre McElhinney Newburyport 5 43 8.6
Molly Kimball Triton 5 43 8.6
Abby Dube Pentucket 6 46 7.7
Gabby Redford Amesbury 4 25 6.3
3-POINTERS
Player School 3s
Molly Kimball Triton 10
Abby Dube Pentucket 9
Arielle Cleveland Pentucket 9
Carena Ziolkowski Georgetown 7
Deirdre McElhinney Newburyport 6
Ava DiBurro Pentucket 6
Avery Hallinan Amesbury 5
Gabby Bellacqua Pentucket 5
Mackenzie Currie Pentucket 4
Ciara Sullivan Amesbury 3
Jacqueline Doucette Newburyport 3
TOP GAMES
Points Player School Game
26 Avery Hallinan Amesbury Jan. 27 vs. Triton
21 Olivia Kiricoples Triton Jan. 11 vs. Georgetown
20 Abigail Gillingham Newburyport Jan. 19 vs. Amesbury
18 Avery Hallinan Amesbury Jan. 22 vs. Lynnfield
17 Abigail Gillingham Newburyport Jan. 5 vs. Ipswich
17 Arielle Cleveland Pentucket Jan. 15 at Manchester Essex
