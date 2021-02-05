Boys Basketball

SCORING

Player School G Pts PPG

Jacob Robertson Newburyport 8 154 19.3

Cam Keliher Amesbury 6 96 16.0

Justin Murphy Georgetown 5 73 14.6

Harrison Lien Georgetown 5 70 14.0

Kyle Odoy Triton 9 110 12.2

Silas Bucco Pentucket 3 35 11.7

Nick Daly Pentucket     3 35 11.7

Quintin McHale Triton 9 98 10.9

Dylan Wilkinson Triton 9 97 10.8

Grant Lyon Georgetown 5 48 9.6

 

3-POINTERS

Player School 3s

Jacob Robertson Newburyport 32

Cam Keliher Amesbury 14

Justin Murphy Georgetown 14

Dylan Wilkinson Triton 14

Jack Fehlner Newburyport 12

Ronan Brown Newburyport 11

Kyle Odoy Triton 11

Jack Lucido Georgetown 9

Harrison Lien Georgetown 8

Griffin Dupuis Triton 8

Travis Overbaugh Triton 8

 

TOP GAMES

Points Player School Game

33 Harrison Lien Georgetown Jan. 11 vs. Triton

28 Jacob Robertson Newburyport Jan. 5 at Ipswich

28 Cam Keliher Amesbury Jan. 22 at Lynnfield

25 Justin Murphy Georgetown Jan. 15 vs. Manchester Essex

23 Jacob Robertson Newburyport Jan. 26 vs. Pentucket

 

Girls Basketball

SCORING

Player School G Pts PPG

Avery Hallinan Amesbury 5 104 20.8

Abigail Gillingham Newburyport 7 90 12.9

Mackenzie Currie Pentucket 8 85 10.6

Arielle Cleveland Pentucket 8 83 10.4

Carena Ziolkowski Georgetown 4 40 10.0

Molly Kimball Triton 6 53 8.8

Olivia Kiricoples Triton 6 50 8.3

Deirdre McElhinney Newburyport 7 53 7.6

Abby Dube Pentucket 8 60 7.5

Jacqueline Doucette Newburyport 7 51 7.3

 

3-POINTERS

Player School 3s

Arielle Cleveland Pentucket 13

Abby Dube Pentucket 12

Molly Kimball Triton 12

Carena Ziolkowski Georgetown 7

Deirdre McElhinney Newburyport 7

Ava DiBurro Pentucket 7

Mackenzie Currie Pentucket 7

Jacqueline Doucette Newburyport 6

Avery Hallinan Amesbury 5

Gabby Bellacqua Pentucket 5

 

TOP GAMES

Points Player School Game

32 Avery Hallinan Amesbury Jan. 29 at North Reading

26 Avery Hallinan Amesbury Jan. 27 vs. Triton

21 Olivia Kiricoples Triton Jan. 11 vs. Georgetown

20 Abigail Gillingham Newburyport Jan. 19 vs. Amesbury

20 Arielle Cleveland Pentucket Jan. 30 vs. Triton

 

NOTE: Stats are current through Wednesday's game and do not include games played on Thursday night.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you