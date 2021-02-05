Boys Basketball
SCORING
Player School G Pts PPG
Jacob Robertson Newburyport 8 154 19.3
Cam Keliher Amesbury 6 96 16.0
Justin Murphy Georgetown 5 73 14.6
Harrison Lien Georgetown 5 70 14.0
Kyle Odoy Triton 9 110 12.2
Silas Bucco Pentucket 3 35 11.7
Nick Daly Pentucket 3 35 11.7
Quintin McHale Triton 9 98 10.9
Dylan Wilkinson Triton 9 97 10.8
Grant Lyon Georgetown 5 48 9.6
3-POINTERS
Player School 3s
Jacob Robertson Newburyport 32
Cam Keliher Amesbury 14
Justin Murphy Georgetown 14
Dylan Wilkinson Triton 14
Jack Fehlner Newburyport 12
Ronan Brown Newburyport 11
Kyle Odoy Triton 11
Jack Lucido Georgetown 9
Harrison Lien Georgetown 8
Griffin Dupuis Triton 8
Travis Overbaugh Triton 8
TOP GAMES
Points Player School Game
33 Harrison Lien Georgetown Jan. 11 vs. Triton
28 Jacob Robertson Newburyport Jan. 5 at Ipswich
28 Cam Keliher Amesbury Jan. 22 at Lynnfield
25 Justin Murphy Georgetown Jan. 15 vs. Manchester Essex
23 Jacob Robertson Newburyport Jan. 26 vs. Pentucket
Girls Basketball
SCORING
Player School G Pts PPG
Avery Hallinan Amesbury 5 104 20.8
Abigail Gillingham Newburyport 7 90 12.9
Mackenzie Currie Pentucket 8 85 10.6
Arielle Cleveland Pentucket 8 83 10.4
Carena Ziolkowski Georgetown 4 40 10.0
Molly Kimball Triton 6 53 8.8
Olivia Kiricoples Triton 6 50 8.3
Deirdre McElhinney Newburyport 7 53 7.6
Abby Dube Pentucket 8 60 7.5
Jacqueline Doucette Newburyport 7 51 7.3
3-POINTERS
Player School 3s
Arielle Cleveland Pentucket 13
Abby Dube Pentucket 12
Molly Kimball Triton 12
Carena Ziolkowski Georgetown 7
Deirdre McElhinney Newburyport 7
Ava DiBurro Pentucket 7
Mackenzie Currie Pentucket 7
Jacqueline Doucette Newburyport 6
Avery Hallinan Amesbury 5
Gabby Bellacqua Pentucket 5
TOP GAMES
Points Player School Game
32 Avery Hallinan Amesbury Jan. 29 at North Reading
26 Avery Hallinan Amesbury Jan. 27 vs. Triton
21 Olivia Kiricoples Triton Jan. 11 vs. Georgetown
20 Abigail Gillingham Newburyport Jan. 19 vs. Amesbury
20 Arielle Cleveland Pentucket Jan. 30 vs. Triton
NOTE: Stats are current through Wednesday's game and do not include games played on Thursday night.
