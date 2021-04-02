SCORING
Player School TD PAT 2-pt FG Totals
Jacob Buontempo Newburyport 4 0 0 0 24
Kyle Odoy Triton 4 0 0 0 24
Kyle Donovan Amesbury 3 0 0 0 18
Finn Sullivan Newburyport 3 0 0 0 18
Trevor Ward Newburyport 3 0 0 0 18
Drew MacDonald Amesbury 2 0 1 0 14
Andrew Goodwin Newburyport 0 10 0 0 10
Elliot Lent Triton 0 6 0 1 9
JT Tilton Amesbury 1 0 1 0 8
Brady Dore Amesbury 1 0 0 0 6
Jason Tamayoshi Newburyport 1 0 0 0 6
Will Sutton Pentucket 1 0 0 0 6
Dylan Watson Triton 1 0 0 0 6
Alden Lentz Triton 1 0 0 0 6
RUSHING
Player School Carries Yards TD YPC
Jacob Buontempo Newburyport 42 226 4 5.4
Kyle Donovan Amesbury 29 224 3 7.7
Kyle Odoy Triton 57 222 4 3.9
Brady Dore Amesbury 34 205 1 6.0
Trevor Ward Newburyport 10 150 0 15.0
Finn Sullivan Newburyport 24 137 3 5.7
JT Tilton Amesbury 26 119 1 4.6
Jason Tamayoshi Newburyport 17 111 1 6.5
Kyle Scibetta Triton 26 99 0 3.8
Drew MacDonald Amesbury 18 74 2 4.1
PASSING
Player School Comp. Att. Yards TD Pct.
Finn Sullivan Newburyport 29 45 366 3 64.4%
Kyle Odoy Triton 46 77 357 1 59.7%
Chase Dwight Pentucket 19 28 154 1 67.9%
Drew MacDonald Amesbury 4 13 67 0 30.8%
Ty Scholtz Triton 1 1 11 0 100.0%
RECEIVING
Player School Catches Yards TD YPC
Trevor Ward Newburyport 12 210 3 17.5
Jared Leonard Triton 14 118 0 8.4
Alden Lentz Triton 13 113 1 8.7
Jacob Buontempo Newburyport 5 76 0 15.2
Cam St. Louis Pentucket 6 61 0 10.2
Silas Bucco Pentucket 6 55 0 9.2
Cam Paquette Triton 9 51 0 5.7
Kyle Scibetta Triton 6 42 0 7.0
Brady Dore Amesbury 1 30 0 30.0
Ty Scholtz Triton 4 30 0 7.5
