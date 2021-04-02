SCORING

Player School TD PAT 2-pt FG Totals

Jacob Buontempo Newburyport 4 0 0 0 24

Kyle Odoy Triton 4 0 0 0 24

Kyle Donovan Amesbury 3 0 0 0 18

Finn Sullivan Newburyport 3 0 0 0 18

Trevor Ward Newburyport 3 0 0 0 18

Drew MacDonald Amesbury 2 0 1 0 14

Andrew Goodwin Newburyport 0 10 0 0 10

Elliot Lent Triton 0 6 0 1 9

JT Tilton Amesbury 1 0 1 0 8

Brady Dore Amesbury 1 0 0 0 6

Jason Tamayoshi Newburyport 1 0 0 0 6

Will Sutton Pentucket 1 0 0 0 6

Dylan Watson Triton 1 0 0 0 6

Alden Lentz Triton 1 0 0 0 6

 

RUSHING

Player School Carries Yards TD YPC

Jacob Buontempo Newburyport 42 226 4 5.4

Kyle Donovan Amesbury 29 224 3 7.7

Kyle Odoy Triton 57 222 4 3.9

Brady Dore Amesbury 34 205 1 6.0

Trevor Ward Newburyport 10 150 0 15.0

Finn Sullivan Newburyport 24 137 3 5.7

JT Tilton Amesbury 26 119 1 4.6

Jason Tamayoshi Newburyport 17 111 1 6.5

Kyle Scibetta Triton 26 99 0 3.8

Drew MacDonald Amesbury 18 74 2 4.1

 

PASSING

Player School Comp. Att. Yards TD Pct.

Finn Sullivan Newburyport 29 45 366 3 64.4%

Kyle Odoy Triton 46 77 357 1 59.7%

Chase Dwight Pentucket 19 28 154 1 67.9%

Drew MacDonald Amesbury 4 13 67 0 30.8%

Ty Scholtz Triton 1 1 11 0 100.0%

 

RECEIVING

Player School Catches Yards TD YPC

Trevor Ward Newburyport 12 210 3 17.5

Jared Leonard Triton 14 118 0 8.4

Alden Lentz Triton 13 113 1 8.7

Jacob Buontempo Newburyport 5 76 0 15.2

Cam St. Louis Pentucket 6 61 0 10.2

Silas Bucco Pentucket 6 55 0 9.2

Cam Paquette Triton 9 51 0 5.7

Kyle Scibetta Triton 6 42 0 7.0

Brady Dore Amesbury 1 30 0 30.0

Ty Scholtz Triton 4 30 0 7.5

