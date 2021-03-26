SCORING

Player School TD PAT 2-pt FG Totals

Kyle Donovan Amesbury 3 0 0 0 18

Jacob Buontempo Newburyport 3 0 0 0 18

Finn Sullivan Newburyport 2 0 0 0 12

Kyle Odoy Triton 2 0 0 0 12

Drew MacDonald Amesbury 1 0 1 0 8

JT Tilton Amesbury 1 0 1 0 8

Elliot Lent Triton 0 4 0 1 7

Brady Dore Amesbury 1 0 0 0 6

Trevor Ward Newburyport 1 0 0 0 6

Jason Tamayoshi Newburyport 1 0 0 0 6

Dylan Watson Triton 1 0 0 0 6

Alden Lentz Triton 1 0 0 0 6

Andrew Goodwin Newburyport 0 6 0 0 6

 

RUSHING

Player School Carries Yards TD YPC

Jacob Buontempo Newburyport 32 186 3 5.8

Kyle Odoy Triton 41 171 2 4.2

Kyle Donovan Amesbury 22 170 3 7.7

Brady Dore Amesbury 23 122 1 5.3

Trevor Ward Newburyport 6 101 0 16.8

Finn Sullivan Newburyport 17 95 2 5.6

Kyle Scibetta Triton 21 92 0 4.4

Jason Tamayoshi Newburyport 15 90 1 6.0

JT Tilton Amesbury 17 79 1 4.6

Drew MacDonald Amesbury 9 41 1 4.6

 

PASSING

Player School Comp. Att. Yards TD Pct.

Finn Sullivan Newburyport 19 33 230 1 57.6%

Kyle Odoy Triton 30 44 213 1 68.2%

Drew MacDonald Amesbury 3 7 63 0 42.9%

Ty Scholtz Triton 1 1 11 0 100.0%

 

RECEIVING

Player School Catches Yards TD YPC

Trevor Ward Newburyport 7 97 1 13.9

Jared Leonard Triton 10 78 0 7.8

Alden Lentz Triton 9 66 1 7.3

Jacob Buontempo Newburyport 2 64 0 32.0

Cam Paquette Triton 6 34 0 5.7

Brady Dore Amesbury 1 30 0 30.0

JT Tilton Amesbury 1 25 0 25.0

Jax Budgell Newburyport 2 22 0 11.0

Jack Hadden Newburyport 2 19 0 9.5

Kyle Scibetta Triton 3 18 0 6.0

