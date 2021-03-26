SCORING
Player School TD PAT 2-pt FG Totals
Kyle Donovan Amesbury 3 0 0 0 18
Jacob Buontempo Newburyport 3 0 0 0 18
Finn Sullivan Newburyport 2 0 0 0 12
Kyle Odoy Triton 2 0 0 0 12
Drew MacDonald Amesbury 1 0 1 0 8
JT Tilton Amesbury 1 0 1 0 8
Elliot Lent Triton 0 4 0 1 7
Brady Dore Amesbury 1 0 0 0 6
Trevor Ward Newburyport 1 0 0 0 6
Jason Tamayoshi Newburyport 1 0 0 0 6
Dylan Watson Triton 1 0 0 0 6
Alden Lentz Triton 1 0 0 0 6
Andrew Goodwin Newburyport 0 6 0 0 6
RUSHING
Player School Carries Yards TD YPC
Jacob Buontempo Newburyport 32 186 3 5.8
Kyle Odoy Triton 41 171 2 4.2
Kyle Donovan Amesbury 22 170 3 7.7
Brady Dore Amesbury 23 122 1 5.3
Trevor Ward Newburyport 6 101 0 16.8
Finn Sullivan Newburyport 17 95 2 5.6
Kyle Scibetta Triton 21 92 0 4.4
Jason Tamayoshi Newburyport 15 90 1 6.0
JT Tilton Amesbury 17 79 1 4.6
Drew MacDonald Amesbury 9 41 1 4.6
PASSING
Player School Comp. Att. Yards TD Pct.
Finn Sullivan Newburyport 19 33 230 1 57.6%
Kyle Odoy Triton 30 44 213 1 68.2%
Drew MacDonald Amesbury 3 7 63 0 42.9%
Ty Scholtz Triton 1 1 11 0 100.0%
RECEIVING
Player School Catches Yards TD YPC
Trevor Ward Newburyport 7 97 1 13.9
Jared Leonard Triton 10 78 0 7.8
Alden Lentz Triton 9 66 1 7.3
Jacob Buontempo Newburyport 2 64 0 32.0
Cam Paquette Triton 6 34 0 5.7
Brady Dore Amesbury 1 30 0 30.0
JT Tilton Amesbury 1 25 0 25.0
Jax Budgell Newburyport 2 22 0 11.0
Jack Hadden Newburyport 2 19 0 9.5
Kyle Scibetta Triton 3 18 0 6.0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.