SCORING

Player School TD PAT 2-pt FG Totals

Kyle Donovan Amesbury 6 0 2 0 40

Trevor Ward Newburyport 6 0 0 0 36

Kyle Odoy Triton 6 0 0 0 36

Jacob Buontempo Newburyport 5 0 0 0 30

Finn Sullivan Newburyport 4 0 0 0 24

Drew MacDonald Amesbury 3 0 2 0 22

Kyle Scibetta Triton 3 0 0 0 18

JT Tilton Amesbury 2 0 1 0 14

Jared Leonard Triton 2 0 1 0 14

Elliot Lent Triton 0 10 0 1 13

Brady Dore Amesbury 2 0 0 0 12

Andrew Goodwin Newburyport 0 12 0 0 12

Chase Dwight Pentucket 2 0 0 0 12

Lucas Stallard Newburyport 1 0 0 0 6

Jason Tamayoshi Newburyport 1 0 0 0 6

Will Sutton Pentucket 1 0 0 0 6

Andrew Melone Pentucket 1 0 0 0 6

Dylan Watson Triton 1 0 0 0 6

Alden Lentz Triton 1 0 0 0 6

 

RUSHING

Player School Carries Yards TD YPC

Kyle Donovan Amesbury 54 400 6 7.4

Kyle Odoy Triton 94 393 6 4.2

Finn Sullivan Newburyport 53 379 4 7.2

Kyle Scibetta Triton 66 376 2 5.7

Brady Dore Amesbury 59 331 2 5.6

Jacob Buontempo Newburyport 61 292 4 4.8

JT Tilton Amesbury 43 231 2 5.4

Trevor Ward Newburyport 12 170 1 14.2

Chase Dwight Pentucket 42 145 2 3.5

Drew MacDonald Amesbury 27 133 3 4.9

 

PASSING

Player School Comp. Att. Yards TD Pct.

Kyle Odoy Triton 62 107 586 4 57.9%

Finn Sullivan Newburyport 53 80 583 7 66.3%

Chase Dwight Pentucket 33 63 286 2 52.4%

Drew MacDonald Amesbury 12 29 211 0 41.4%

Ty Scholtz Triton 1 1 11 0 100.0%

 

RECEIVING

Player School Catches Yards TD YPC

Trevor Ward Newburyport 21 282 5 13.4

Jared Leonard Triton 18 184 2 10.2

Alden Lentz Triton 19 161 1 8.5

Kyle Scibetta Triton 9 121 1 13.4

Lucas Stallard Newburyport 9 93 1 10.3

Jacob Buontempo Newburyport 8 92 1 11.5

Silas Bucco Pentucket 9 87 0 9.7

Andrew Melone Pentucket 6 80 1 13.3

Cam Paquette Triton 11 76 0 6.9

Cam St. Louis Pentucket 7 65 0 9.3

