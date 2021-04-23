SCORING
Player School TD PAT 2-pt FG Totals
Kyle Donovan Amesbury 6 0 2 0 40
Trevor Ward Newburyport 6 0 0 0 36
Kyle Odoy Triton 6 0 0 0 36
Jacob Buontempo Newburyport 5 0 0 0 30
Finn Sullivan Newburyport 4 0 0 0 24
Drew MacDonald Amesbury 3 0 2 0 22
Kyle Scibetta Triton 3 0 0 0 18
JT Tilton Amesbury 2 0 1 0 14
Jared Leonard Triton 2 0 1 0 14
Elliot Lent Triton 0 10 0 1 13
Brady Dore Amesbury 2 0 0 0 12
Andrew Goodwin Newburyport 0 12 0 0 12
Chase Dwight Pentucket 2 0 0 0 12
Lucas Stallard Newburyport 1 0 0 0 6
Jason Tamayoshi Newburyport 1 0 0 0 6
Will Sutton Pentucket 1 0 0 0 6
Andrew Melone Pentucket 1 0 0 0 6
Dylan Watson Triton 1 0 0 0 6
Alden Lentz Triton 1 0 0 0 6
RUSHING
Player School Carries Yards TD YPC
Kyle Donovan Amesbury 54 400 6 7.4
Kyle Odoy Triton 94 393 6 4.2
Finn Sullivan Newburyport 53 379 4 7.2
Kyle Scibetta Triton 66 376 2 5.7
Brady Dore Amesbury 59 331 2 5.6
Jacob Buontempo Newburyport 61 292 4 4.8
JT Tilton Amesbury 43 231 2 5.4
Trevor Ward Newburyport 12 170 1 14.2
Chase Dwight Pentucket 42 145 2 3.5
Drew MacDonald Amesbury 27 133 3 4.9
PASSING
Player School Comp. Att. Yards TD Pct.
Kyle Odoy Triton 62 107 586 4 57.9%
Finn Sullivan Newburyport 53 80 583 7 66.3%
Chase Dwight Pentucket 33 63 286 2 52.4%
Drew MacDonald Amesbury 12 29 211 0 41.4%
Ty Scholtz Triton 1 1 11 0 100.0%
RECEIVING
Player School Catches Yards TD YPC
Trevor Ward Newburyport 21 282 5 13.4
Jared Leonard Triton 18 184 2 10.2
Alden Lentz Triton 19 161 1 8.5
Kyle Scibetta Triton 9 121 1 13.4
Lucas Stallard Newburyport 9 93 1 10.3
Jacob Buontempo Newburyport 8 92 1 11.5
Silas Bucco Pentucket 9 87 0 9.7
Andrew Melone Pentucket 6 80 1 13.3
Cam Paquette Triton 11 76 0 6.9
Cam St. Louis Pentucket 7 65 0 9.3
