SCORING

Player School TD PAT 2-pt FG Totals

Trevor Ward Newburyport 6 0 0 0 36

Kyle Donovan Amesbury 5 0 0 0 30

Jacob Buontempo Newburyport 5 0 0 0 30

Kyle Odoy Triton 5 0 0 0 30

Finn Sullivan Newburyport 4 0 0 0 24

Drew MacDonald Amesbury 3 0 2 0 22

Kyle Scibetta Triton 3 0 0 0 18

Andrew Goodwin Newburyport 0 12 0 0 12

Chase Dwight Pentucket 2 0 0 0 12

Elliot Lent Triton 0 8 0 1 11

JT Tilton Amesbury 1 0 1 0 8

Brady Dore Amesbury 1 0 0 0 6

Lucas Stallard Newburyport 1 0 0 0 6

Jason Tamayoshi Newburyport 1 0 0 0 6

Will Sutton Pentucket 1 0 0 0 6

Andrew Melone Pentucket 1 0 0 0 6

Dylan Watson Triton 1 0 0 0 6

Alden Lentz Triton 1 0 0 0 6

 

RUSHING

Player School Carries Yards TD YPC

Finn Sullivan Newburyport 53 379 4 7.2

Kyle Donovan Amesbury 43 330 5 7.7

Kyle Odoy Triton 78 325 5 4.2

Jacob Buontempo Newburyport 61 292 4 4.8

Brady Dore Amesbury 47 254 1 5.4

Kyle Scibetta Triton 46 243 2 5.3

JT Tilton Amesbury 36 178 1 4.9

Trevor Ward Newburyport 12 170 1 14.2

Chase Dwight Pentucket 39 151 2 3.9

Jason Tamayoshi Newburyport 17 111 1 6.5

 

PASSING

Player School Comp. Att. Yards TD Pct.

Finn Sullivan Newburyport 53 80 583 7 66.3%

Kyle Odoy Triton 58 101 522 2 57.4%

Chase Dwight Pentucket 31 58 276 2 53.4%

Drew MacDonald Amesbury 5 19 89 0 26.3%

Ty Scholtz Triton 1 1 11 0 100.0%

 

RECEIVING

Player School Catches Yards TD YPC

Trevor Ward Newburyport 21 282 5 13.4

Alden Lentz Triton 19 161 1 8.5

Jared Leonard Triton 15 131 0 8.7

Kyle Scibetta Triton 8 109 1 13.6

Lucas Stallard Newburyport 9 93 1 10.3

Jacob Buontempo Newburyport 8 92 1 11.5

Silas Bucco Pentucket 9 87 0 9.7

Andrew Melone Pentucket 6 80 1 13.3

Cam Paquette Triton 11 76 0 6.9

Cam St. Louis Pentucket 7 65 0 9.3

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you