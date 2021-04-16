SCORING
Player School TD PAT 2-pt FG Totals
Trevor Ward Newburyport 6 0 0 0 36
Kyle Donovan Amesbury 5 0 0 0 30
Jacob Buontempo Newburyport 5 0 0 0 30
Kyle Odoy Triton 5 0 0 0 30
Finn Sullivan Newburyport 4 0 0 0 24
Drew MacDonald Amesbury 3 0 2 0 22
Kyle Scibetta Triton 3 0 0 0 18
Andrew Goodwin Newburyport 0 12 0 0 12
Chase Dwight Pentucket 2 0 0 0 12
Elliot Lent Triton 0 8 0 1 11
JT Tilton Amesbury 1 0 1 0 8
Brady Dore Amesbury 1 0 0 0 6
Lucas Stallard Newburyport 1 0 0 0 6
Jason Tamayoshi Newburyport 1 0 0 0 6
Will Sutton Pentucket 1 0 0 0 6
Andrew Melone Pentucket 1 0 0 0 6
Dylan Watson Triton 1 0 0 0 6
Alden Lentz Triton 1 0 0 0 6
RUSHING
Player School Carries Yards TD YPC
Finn Sullivan Newburyport 53 379 4 7.2
Kyle Donovan Amesbury 43 330 5 7.7
Kyle Odoy Triton 78 325 5 4.2
Jacob Buontempo Newburyport 61 292 4 4.8
Brady Dore Amesbury 47 254 1 5.4
Kyle Scibetta Triton 46 243 2 5.3
JT Tilton Amesbury 36 178 1 4.9
Trevor Ward Newburyport 12 170 1 14.2
Chase Dwight Pentucket 39 151 2 3.9
Jason Tamayoshi Newburyport 17 111 1 6.5
PASSING
Player School Comp. Att. Yards TD Pct.
Finn Sullivan Newburyport 53 80 583 7 66.3%
Kyle Odoy Triton 58 101 522 2 57.4%
Chase Dwight Pentucket 31 58 276 2 53.4%
Drew MacDonald Amesbury 5 19 89 0 26.3%
Ty Scholtz Triton 1 1 11 0 100.0%
RECEIVING
Player School Catches Yards TD YPC
Trevor Ward Newburyport 21 282 5 13.4
Alden Lentz Triton 19 161 1 8.5
Jared Leonard Triton 15 131 0 8.7
Kyle Scibetta Triton 8 109 1 13.6
Lucas Stallard Newburyport 9 93 1 10.3
Jacob Buontempo Newburyport 8 92 1 11.5
Silas Bucco Pentucket 9 87 0 9.7
Andrew Melone Pentucket 6 80 1 13.3
Cam Paquette Triton 11 76 0 6.9
Cam St. Louis Pentucket 7 65 0 9.3
