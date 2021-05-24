Monday, May 24
Baseball
Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Pentucket at Lynnfield, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 4 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury, 4:45 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Lynnfield at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at Manchester, 4 p.m.
Softball
Amesbury at Ipswich, 3:45 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Lynnfield at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Newburyport at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Amesbury at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Manchester at Triton, 4:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Pentucket, 4:30 p.m.
Track and Field
Ipswich at Amesbury, 4:30 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 4:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Triton, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 25
Baseball
Ipswich at Amesbury, 4:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Lynnfield, 4:45 p.m.; North Reading at Triton, 4:45 p.m.
Softball
Hamilton-Wenham at Triton, 4:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Pentucket at Danvers, 4:30 p.m.; Gloucester at Triton, 5 p.m.
