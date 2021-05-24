Monday, May 24

Baseball

Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Pentucket at Lynnfield, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 4 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury, 4:45 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Lynnfield at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at Manchester, 4 p.m.

Softball

Amesbury at Ipswich, 3:45 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Lynnfield at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Newburyport at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Amesbury at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Manchester at Triton, 4:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Pentucket, 4:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Ipswich at Amesbury, 4:30 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 4:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Triton, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 25

Baseball

Ipswich at Amesbury, 4:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Lynnfield, 4:45 p.m.; North Reading at Triton, 4:45 p.m.

Softball

Hamilton-Wenham at Triton, 4:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Pentucket at Danvers, 4:30 p.m.; Gloucester at Triton, 5 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you