Friday, Jan. 15
Boys Basketball
Ipswich at Triton, 4 p.m.; Manchester at Pentucket, 4:30 p.m.; Manchester at Georgetown, 4:30 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 5:45 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Newburyport at North Reading, 5:45 p.m.; Triton at Ipswich, 5:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Manchester, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 16
Boys Ice Hockey
Rockport at Newburyport, 2 p.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 7 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
HPNA at Andover, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 17
Boys Basketball
Rockport at Amesbury, 11:30 a.m.
Girls Basketball
Amesbury at Rockport, 2:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Pentucket at Rockport, 10 a.m.
