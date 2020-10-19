Monday, Oct. 19

Field Hockey

North Reading at Pentucket, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

Pentucket at Amesbury, 3 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

North Reading at Pentucket, 5 p.m.; Triton at Rockport, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

North Reading at Amesbury, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Georgetown, 4:15 p.m.; Rockport at Triton, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Field Hockey

Georgetown at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Manchester, 4 p.m.; Ipswich at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Rockport at Amesbury, 5:30 p.m.

Golf

Georgetown at Lynnfield, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Manchester, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.

