Friday, May 14
Boys Lacrosse
Pentucket at Manchester, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Amesbury, 4:15 p.m.; Newburyport at Ipswich, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Georgetown at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Ipswich at Newburyport, 4:30 p.m.; Manchester at Pentucket, 5 p.m.
Softball
Triton at Rockport, 4:15 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Amesbury at North Reading, 4 p.m.; Ipswich at Newburyport, 4:30 p.m.; Manchester at Pentucket, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Pentucket at Manchester, 3:45 p.m.; Amesbury at North Reading, 4:15 p.m.; Newburyport at Ipswich, 4:30 p.m.
Track and Field
Ipswich at Pentucket, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 15
Baseball
Georgetown at Pentucket, 10 a.m.; Manchester at Newburyport, 11 a.m.; Rockport at Triton, 11 a.m.
