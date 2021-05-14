Friday, May 14

Boys Lacrosse

Pentucket at Manchester, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Amesbury, 4:15 p.m.; Newburyport at Ipswich, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Georgetown at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Ipswich at Newburyport, 4:30 p.m.; Manchester at Pentucket, 5 p.m.

Softball

Triton at Rockport, 4:15 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Amesbury at North Reading, 4 p.m.; Ipswich at Newburyport, 4:30 p.m.; Manchester at Pentucket, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Pentucket at Manchester, 3:45 p.m.; Amesbury at North Reading, 4:15 p.m.; Newburyport at Ipswich, 4:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Ipswich at Pentucket, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 15

Baseball

Georgetown at Pentucket, 10 a.m.; Manchester at Newburyport, 11 a.m.; Rockport at Triton, 11 a.m.

