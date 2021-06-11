Friday, June 11
Softball
Rockport at Amesbury, 3:45 p.m.
Wrestling
Pentucket at Triton, 5 p.m.
Saturday, June 12
Baseball
Amesbury at Rockport, 10 a.m.; Pentucket at Georgetown, 11 a.m.; Newburyport at Triton, 3 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Triton at Newburyport, 10 a.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Newburyport at Triton, 10 a.m.
Softball
Triton at Amesbury, 10 a.m.
Girls Tennis
Amesbury at Rockport, 10 a.m.
Track and Field
CAL Open, 9 a.m., at Pentucket
