Friday, June 11

Softball

Rockport at Amesbury, 3:45 p.m.

Wrestling

Pentucket at Triton, 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 12

Baseball

Amesbury at Rockport, 10 a.m.; Pentucket at Georgetown, 11 a.m.; Newburyport at Triton, 3 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Triton at Newburyport, 10 a.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Newburyport at Triton, 10 a.m.

Softball

Triton at Amesbury, 10 a.m.

Girls Tennis

Amesbury at Rockport, 10 a.m.

Track and Field

CAL Open, 9 a.m., at Pentucket

