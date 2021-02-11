Thursday, Feb. 11

Boys Basketball

Ipswich at Pentucket, 5:45 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Newburyport at Triton, 5:45 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Hamilton-Wenham at Triton, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 12

Boys Basketball

Amesbury at Pentucket, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Pentucket at Amesbury, 4 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

North Reading at Triton, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 13

Boys Ice Hockey

Pentucket at Lynnfield, 12 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 3:10 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Winthrop at Newburyport, 2 p.m.; HPNA at Andover, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 14

Girls Basketball

Pentucket at North Reading, 1 p.m.

